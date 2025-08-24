Wrexham failed to secure all three points after letting a two goal lead slip at home vs.Sheffield Wednesday. (1:03)

Kieffer Moore promised Wrexham would use people wanting them to fail as fuel to recover from a poor start in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wrexham let slip a two-goal lead at home to Sheffield Wednesday -- a club in turmoil with Owls fans once more protesting against owner Dejphon Chansiri on Saturday -- to draw 2-2 after opening league defeats to Southampton and West Brom.

The Welsh side's early-season struggles have been welcomed by some on social media after the club's rise through the divisions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac and their £23 million ($31.1m) summer spend on 10 new players.

"Of course, us players and staff know that," Moore said when asked about an anti-Wrexham feeling in some quarters.

"It's something we can use really. Pressure is a privilege, to have that on your shoulders and to wear the shirt is a massive honour.

"Each and every person will use that to improve the team and the results will come. I can promise that.

"I know what this club wants to achieve and we're all working really hard to do that."

Moore opened his Wrexham account with a first-half double following his summer move from Sheffield United.

But Wednesday -- who like Wrexham had lost their opening two games -- dominated the second period and Barry Bannnan and Bailey Cadamarteri drew them level, while Charlie McNeill almost won it for the visitors at the death.

Moore said: "There's new faces in the building. It is going to take time to gel. Ultimately we need to do that quicker.

"For me it was just about to keep putting myself in dangerous positions.

"I got in those positions against Southampton and West Brom and some days it falls for you and some days it doesn't.

"But as a striker you need to keep plugging away and get in those positions."