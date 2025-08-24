Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi discusses the training ground clash between Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe that saw both players made available for transfer. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Jonathan Rowe has completed a move to Serie A side Bologna days after being involved in a violent confrontation with Marseille teammate Adrien Rabiot.

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi described the altercation between Rowe and Rabiot as like an "English pub fight." Both player were later transfer listed by the club in a public statement.

Rowe, who has 10 caps for England under-21s, is the first to complete a move way, signing for Bologna. Italian media reported the deal to be worth around €19.5 million ($22.8m).

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

Rabiot remains at Marseille.

The French club's president Pablo Longoria labelled the incident as "extremely violent, something I've never encountered before," while De Zerbi made it clear neither would be in his plans.

"In a workplace, we have two employees fighting like in an English pub, with a teammate on the ground because he had lost consciousness," former Brighton boss De Zerbi told reporters in France.