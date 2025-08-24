Janusz Michallik believes Leny Yoro's push on Calvin Bassey was a "clear foul" before Rodrigo Muniz's own goal. (1:39)

Bruno Fernandes criticised referee Chris Kavanagh for failing to "apologise" for his part in the Manchester United captain's penalty miss in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

United were held by Marco Silva's side after Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out Leny Yoro's deflected second-half opener, but Fernandes had missed an earlier chance to put United ahead when he sent a first-half penalty over the crossbar.

After placing the ball onto the penalty spot, Fernandes collided with referee Kavanagh as he walked back to start his run-up, forcing the Portugal international to re-spot the ball and start his routine again.

And although he did not blame Kavanagh for the miss, Fernandes said that he expected -- and did not receive -- an apology from the official. "I was upset," Fernandes said.

"As a penalty-taker, you have your own routines, your own things that you do.

"It upset me because the referee didn't apologise. That is what triggered me in that moment, but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty.

"I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."

United have still to seal their first win of the season after opening up with a home defeat against Arsenal last week prior to the trip to Fulham.

And Fernandes did not hide his disappointment at United dropping more points at Craven Cottage.

"We cannot be satisfied with one point," Fernandes said.

"We came here to win the game. We were defending very well, but in one of them they got their goal.

"For us, it is very disappointing to not win the game today."