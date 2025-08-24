Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior was omitted from the Real Madrid team to play Real Oviedo in LaLiga by coach Xabi Alonso on Sunday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also missing out.

Ballon d'Or runner-up Vinícius failed to impress in Madrid's opening game of the season against Osasuna earlier this week, and ESPN has reported that talks over a new contract for the forward are currently stalled.

For Sunday's game, Vinicius was replaced by fellow Brazil international Rodrygo -- who has been frequently linked with a move away from Madrid this summer -- while captain Dani Carvajal was favoured over new arrival Alexander-Arnold.

Franco Mastantuono, 18, also made his first start for the club, ten days after being presented as a Madrid player.

Madrid are looking to bounce back this season under new coach Alonso, after failing to land a major trophy in 2024-25 under predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

The club have signed Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Mastantuono this summer in a bid to strengthen the squad.

Speaking on Saturday, Alonso insisted that Vinicius "looks good" and admitted he'd spoken to Rodrygo about his role in the team.

ESPN has reported that Alonso considered dropping Vinicius from Madrid's starting eleven for their Club World Cup semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, and that Rodrygo has told the coach he wishes to be picked on the left-wing from now on.