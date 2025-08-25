Stats: Mbappe on top with 46 goals, Kane's 16th hat trick, Ronaldo hits 100 again

Open Extended Reactions

Another intriguing weekend of football where top European clubs across the leagues made their mark. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea scored big wins while Manchester City suffered a loss against Tottenham.

Editor's Picks New season, same struggling Man United: Myriad problems across the pitch exposed at Fulham Mark Ogden

Who needs Eze? Spurs' win at Man City shows transfers aren't everything Rob Dawson

Rejuvenated Arsenal look the part of title contenders, but depth could be put to test James Olley 2 Related

Barcelona and Real Madrid maintain their perfect start in LaLiga and in Germany, Bayern Munich started their new campaign by hitting six past RB Leipzig.

Napoli and Juventus also began their new season with wins.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

6

Since the start of April, Manchester United have won fewer points than all other ever present Premier League clubs -- 6.

Even Leicester City, who now play in the Championship, have more Premier League points than Manchester United have in that time (8).

29

Ruben Amorim has now managed more matches for Man United in the Premier League (29) than points he's won (28).

Ruben Amorim has now managed more matches for Man United in the Premier League (29) than points he's won (28). pic.twitter.com/hKgjSxiXxQ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2025

2

Jack Grealish assisted twice for Everton against Brighton, as many as he managed in total across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Premier League seasons for Manchester City.

15

Arsenal's Max Dowman, who is 15 years and 235 days old, has become just the third player to appear in a Premier League game before turning 16 after teammate Ethan Nwaneri vs. Brentford in September 2022 (15y 181d) and Jeremy Monga for Leicester City v Newcastle United in April (15y 271d).

3

Having also won with Brentford in November 2022, Tottenham's Thomas Frank became only the third manager to beat Pep Guardiola away from home in the league with two different clubs, after Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid & Man Utd) and Antonio Conte (Chelsea & Tottenham).

18

Estêvão became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist a goal for Chelsea (18 years, 120 days).

2

Tottenham Hotspur are only the second side to win away to a Pep Guardiola managed team in back-to-back league seasons, after Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 2019-20/2020-21.

850

Tottenham Hotspur has now scored 850 away goals in the Premier League, becoming only the fifth team to achieve this feat after Manchester United (1040), Arsenal (976), Liverpool (975) and Chelsea (937).

46

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has now scored 46 goals since the start of the 2024-25 season, which is the highest in Europe's top five leagues in all competitions. One more than Harry Kane (45).

1

For the first time in 21st century, Barcelona won their LALIGA game 3-2 after being down 0-2 at half-time.

107

After his goal against Oviedo, Vinicius Junior has 107 goals for Real Madrid, overtaking Gareth Bale's 106 goals.

11

Since March 2025, Kenan Yildiz has been involved in the most goals in all competitions among Serie A players -- 11 (6 goals and 5 assists for Juventus) in 14 matches.

6

As a midfielder, Como's Nico Paz has the most assists in the calendar year 2025 in Serie A -- 6. Only Aarón Martín provided more assists (7) in the period in the Italian top-flight (with 6 also Romelu Lukaku).

600

Against Bologna, Gian Piero Gasperini has reached the milestone of 600 Serie A appearances, becoming only the fifth coach to do so in the history of the Italian top-flight, after Nils Liedholm (635), Giovanni Trapattoni (689), Nereo Rocco (747) and Carlo Mazzone (792).

Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay both scoring for Napoli in their Serie A opener. Imagine seeing this a few years ago �� pic.twitter.com/z5fHZlJRJr - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2025

34

Kevin De Bruyne, at 34 years and 56 days, became the oldest outfield player to make his debut for Napoli, starting in Serie A (since 1994/95).

14

Scott McTominay has now scored as more goals since joining Napoli (14) in all competitions than he did in his last two seasons at Manchester United (13 in 2022-23 and 2023-24).

16

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scored his 16th career hattrick in their match against RB Leipzig. Half of the 16 have been for Bayern in Bundesliga.

Harry Kane on his EIGHTH Bundesliga hat trick �� pic.twitter.com/NVjBYwXTdH - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2025

65

Kane has now scored 65 goals in 64 Bundesliga appearances.

20

Manuel Neuer is playing in his 20th Bundesliga season. Only Klaus Fichtel has featured in more - 22. Claudio Pizarro and Oliver Kahn also featured in 20 season each.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

100

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al-Nassr on Saturday in their Saudi Super Final against Al-Ahli. However, Ronaldo's team lost the final on penalties.

1

Ronaldo is the only recorded player to have scored 100+ goals for four clubs.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)