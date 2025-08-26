One year and five international windows. That's how long Tony Popovic will have to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sealing automatic qualification in June, the longest period any Socceroos coach not named Pim Verbeek has had to plan for the global footballing showpiece.
It sounds like a lot of time and, relatively, it is, but of those windows, only four will come before Popovic names his squad for the tournament and three of those -- the first of which will commence next week in a home-and-away series against New Zealand -- will all take place in 2025.
- Bos move: Feyenoord recruit has Australia's eyes on Eredivisie
- How Tony Popovic guided the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
- Filopoulos the latest executive to exit Football Australia
Thus, every moment the coach gets in camp with his players before the tournament, and every decision Popovic makes about who gets those opportunities to join him, is critical. Giving opportunities for new players to come through is important, no doubt, especially given what the carrot of a World Cup can do for a player's performance and what they can bring to a national team.
But this has to be balanced with trying to build continuity and chemistry in the limited amount of time that a team gets together on the training track: ensuring that when players are given roles by the famously detail-obsessed coach, they're trusted to execute.
Thus, there are plenty of factors to keep in mind when trying to predict who Popovic will call up for the "Soccer Ashes." And though he's almost certain to spring a surprise, again, here's ESPN's best attempt to observe the field -- which has seen dual nationals of Nectarios Triantis, Cristian Volpato, Alex Robertson omitted until they provide a reason to not be -- and predict where the Socceroos boss might be leaning.
Goalkeepers
Starter: Mathew Ryan
Next in line: Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Thomas Glover, Patrick Beach, Nicholas Bilokapic
In the XI: Even before he inked a deal with LaLiga side Levante, who have reportedly assured him a starting role, Ryan likely remained the first-choice keeper; a role he'll almost certainly hold through to the World Cup.
Rising: Given the late nature of his signing, Ryan would be arriving in camp underdone (assuming he's not left out to afford him the chance to settle in his new surroundings), which could provide an opportunity for Popovic to give Izzo a first cap in what would be a seventh camp with the Socceroos. The 30-year-old battled a hip injury at the start of the season but has since returned and started Danish side Randers' last two games.
Talking point: Where will the competition for Ryan come from heading into the World Cup? Gauci did supplant the centurion at one point but, having moved to League One side Port Vale on loan from Aston Villa this season, his level of competition and training has fallen. Meanwhile, Glover remains a back-up at Middlesbrough. Ultimately, it could be Izzo and Beach, assuming the latter continues to grow at Melbourne City, making the most noise.
Left-back
Starter: Jordan Bos
Next in line: Aziz Behich, Jacob Italiano, Samuel Silvera, Callum Elder, Kasey Bos, Jason Davidson
In the XI: The ever-professional, battle-hardened Behich shapes as one of the most likely out-of-season locals to be called into the coming squad. But after his move to Feyenoord, and making three starts across four appearances for Robin Van Persie's side, Bos may just have the early edge in their battle for the left-back role.
Rising: Silvera has undergone a remarkable turnaround at Boro in the past few months, using a standout preseason to go from unwanted to starting every game of their undefeated start to the Championship campaign as a left wing-back. He'd merit a call-up if one came.
Talking point: Silvera's emergence and the consistent minutes that Italiano, still just 24, has been getting with Austrian side Grazer AK are providing some immediate young competition to the Bos and Behich duopoly at left-back, as well as providing some good depth for the future.
Centre-back
Starters: Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek
Next in line: Jason Geria, Thomas Deng, Kai Trewin, Kye Rowles, Hayden Matthews, Jack Iredale, Jason Davidson
Injured: Harry Souttar, Gianni Stensness
In the XI: It's a new season but with Circati, Burgess, and Degenek all playing at Parma, Swansea City, and TSC Bačka Topola, respectively, there's little reason to alter the trio that started the qualifying win over Japan.
Rising: Under the guidance of Hideo Ōshima -- their third manager of the season after Steve Holland and Patrick Kisnorbo -- Yokohama F. Marinos have pulled themselves out of the J1 League relegation zone in recent weeks, with Deng a regular starter during that stretch.
Talking point: The latest reports from Leicester City suggest that not only is Souttar not expected to return from his Achilles injury until the end of the year or early next, but that he could be caught up in a registration logjam when he does. With his recovery of major importance for the Socceroos, the towering defender's recovery and situation bear watching; Sheffield United fans continue to hope for a January reunion after a stellar loan stint last year.
Right-back
Starter: Lewis Miller
Next in line: Fran Karačić, Kealey Adamson, Jason Geria, Nathaniel Atkinson
Injured: Ryan Strain
In the XI: Miller is the only player to start every game of the Popovic era and, assuming he establishes himself at Blackburn Rovers following his move to Ewood Park, there's little reason to expect that to change heading into the World Cup.
Rising: Chastened by the fallout of his exit from Brescia and the subsequent period spent out of football, Karačić has experienced a career resurgence since returning to play in Croatia and has established himself as a key contributor at Hajduk Split since his offseason move to the HNL powers.
Talking point: After making the move to Queens Park Rangers and with the perennially snakebit Strain out with another injury -- this time a hamstring issue -- the door is perhaps open for Adamson to start to build a Socceroos case. The Sydney FC youth product has been called up to Tony Vidmar's Olyroos squad for their September games.
Central midfield
Starters: Aiden O'Neill, Patrick Yazbek
Next in line: Maximilien Balard, Cameron Devlin, Anthony Cáceres, Connor Metcalfe, Ryan Teague, Massimo Luongo, Keanu Baccus
Injured: Jackson Irvine
In the XI: The hard-running physicality of O'Neill and Yazbek was preferred by Popovic for the Socceroos' qualifying win over Saudi Arabia and while there was certainly a degree of horses for courses in that selection, their regular minutes in MLS should hold them in good stead.
Rising: Devlin didn't have his best games in Hearts' last couple of outings and the Socceroos aren't exactly shy of options when it comes to midfield destroyers but overall, he's still had a strong enough start to the season in Edinburgh to push himself further onto Popovic's radar.
Talking point: Surely Balard gets a cap this window? Right? The 24-year-old has picked up right where he left off last season with NAC Breda and, after receiving advice from Popovic about what he wanted to see following the Socceroos training camp in Abu Dhabi in June, he has to be pushing for that elusive debut.
Left wing
Starter: Connor Metcalfe
Next in line: Adrian Segečić, Samuel Silvera, Awer Mabil, Marco Tilio, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie
Injured: Nishan Velupillay, Riley McGree
In the XI: Brought straight back into the Socceroos following his return from injury and delivering a maiden international goal against Saudi Arabia, the belief the coaching staff have in Metcalfe -- who came off the bench in St. Pauli's 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on the opening day of the Bundesliga season -- seems apparent.
Rising: Segečić has had a blistering start to life in the Championship, starting all three of Portsmouth's games and showing off his incredible ball-striking ability in netting twice. But after being called into the Olyroos for the coming window will likely have to show a bit more as a regular starter to earn selection from Popovic, which is in line with the coach's long-standing statements preaching consistency.
Talking point: The coming months loom as huge for Goodwin and Leckie. Both veterans have been walk-up members of the Socceroos (when fit) in recent years but with a cadre of younger challengers emerging and Popovic having shown a willingness to spring surprises, they'll need to put their best foot forward (and stay healthy) this coming A-League Men season.
Right wing
Starter: Martin Boyle
Next in line: Nicolas Milanovic, Nestory Irankunda, Jed Drew, Daniel Arzani, Ajdin Hrustic
In the XI: Having got out of Belgrade alive, Boyle will likely slot straight back into the Socceroos' XI this coming window; the veteran has donned the armband for Hibernian in place of injured skipper Joe Newell and has plenty of competitive football this season already under his belt.
Rising: After winning the Johnny Warren Medal last season, Milanović has become an instant starter for Aberdeen since making a move to Scotland and has to be banging down the door for a first call-up, especially with minutes proving hard to come by for Arzani and Hrustić at Ferencváros and Heracles Almelo, respectively.
Talking point: Like Segečić, Irankunda has made a strong start to life in the Championship and scored a spectacular free kick to open his Watford account over the weekend. The 19-year-old wasn't part of the Olyroos squad named by Tony Vidmar but, with the Under-20 World Cup looming later this month, which doesn't take place in an international window, a decision may have been made to allow him to continue to establish himself at Vicarage Road.
Striker
Starter: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos
Next in line: Mohamed Touré, Kusini Yengi, Mitchell Duke, Noah Botić, Adam Taggart, Brandon Borrello
Injured: Zac Sapsford
In the XI: Stamatelopoulos, who was called into Popovic's first squad in charge last October before injuries hit, has been starting regularly for Motherwell in Scotland. And while he's still finding his shooting boots after that long injury layoff, he's getting into good areas regularly and is amongst the most prolific pressers in the Scottish top-flight -- an attribute Popovic values.
Rising: Making his return from a knock in Randers' 1-0 loss to Fredericia, Touré had been starting regularly in Denmark to start the campaign, scoring once and grabbing three assists, and is reportedly on the radar of Austrian outfit Sturm Graz. Not part of the Olyroos squad named by Vidmar, the 21-year-old could be in line for a first Socceroos start if picked.
Talking point: Yengi and Botić are two strikers who have long been envisioned as members of the Socceroos' next World Cup squad but both have work to do to get there; Yengi has won few plaudits after a battling start to life at Aberdeen, while Botić has logged more than 45 minutes just once in nine appearances for new side Austria Vienna. The pair, however, still have plenty of time to get things going.