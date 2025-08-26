Open Extended Reactions

One year and five international windows. That's how long Tony Popovic will have to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sealing automatic qualification in June, the longest period any Socceroos coach not named Pim Verbeek has had to plan for the global footballing showpiece.

It sounds like a lot of time and, relatively, it is, but of those windows, only four will come before Popovic names his squad for the tournament and three of those -- the first of which will commence next week in a home-and-away series against New Zealand -- will all take place in 2025.

Thus, every moment the coach gets in camp with his players before the tournament, and every decision Popovic makes about who gets those opportunities to join him, is critical. Giving opportunities for new players to come through is important, no doubt, especially given what the carrot of a World Cup can do for a player's performance and what they can bring to a national team.

But this has to be balanced with trying to build continuity and chemistry in the limited amount of time that a team gets together on the training track: ensuring that when players are given roles by the famously detail-obsessed coach, they're trusted to execute.

Thus, there are plenty of factors to keep in mind when trying to predict who Popovic will call up for the "Soccer Ashes." And though he's almost certain to spring a surprise, again, here's ESPN's best attempt to observe the field -- which has seen dual nationals of Nectarios Triantis, Cristian Volpato, Alex Robertson omitted until they provide a reason to not be -- and predict where the Socceroos boss might be leaning.

Goalkeepers

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Thomas Glover, Patrick Beach, Nicholas Bilokapic

In the XI: Even before he inked a deal with LaLiga side Levante, who have reportedly assured him a starting role, Ryan likely remained the first-choice keeper; a role he'll almost certainly hold through to the World Cup.

Rising: Given the late nature of his signing, Ryan would be arriving in camp underdone (assuming he's not left out to afford him the chance to settle in his new surroundings), which could provide an opportunity for Popovic to give Izzo a first cap in what would be a seventh camp with the Socceroos. The 30-year-old battled a hip injury at the start of the season but has since returned and started Danish side Randers' last two games.

Talking point: Where will the competition for Ryan come from heading into the World Cup? Gauci did supplant the centurion at one point but, having moved to League One side Port Vale on loan from Aston Villa this season, his level of competition and training has fallen. Meanwhile, Glover remains a back-up at Middlesbrough. Ultimately, it could be Izzo and Beach, assuming the latter continues to grow at Melbourne City, making the most noise.

Left-back