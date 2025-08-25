Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley preview Liverpool's visit to St. James' Park after attempting to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this summer. (2:03)

Liverpool are set to make another move to bring in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after the two teams meet on Monday, while Tottenham Hotspur are attempting to spend big to sign Manchester City winger Savinho and Como midfielder Nico Paz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak won't play against Liverpool on Monday night. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United are preparing themselves for Liverpool to make another bid to sign striker Alexander Isak before the window closes, says iNews. Isak, 25, was the subject of a £110 million bid from the Reds earlier this month, but after it was rejected he posted on Instagram that "the relationship can't continue" and has been left out of the squad all season. Meanwhile, The Times claims that Liverpool are set to focus on developing 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, rather than pursuing other expensive signings like PSG's Bradley Barcola or Lyon's Malick Fofana.

- Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a £60m bid to sign Manchester City winger Savinho and will try until the end of the transfer window to get a deal done, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is keen to join Spurs and now everything depends on the size of the offer. Meanwhile, Romano reports that Spurs have seen a €70m offer to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz rejected. The 20-year-old wants to stay with Como as he eyes a future return to his former club Real Madrid, who will activate a clause to re-sign him next year.

- Manchester City will consider joining the battle to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi if Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake depart this week, says The Daily Star, with the pair being linked with Galatasaray and Everton respectively. Guehi, 25, is already wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham and Barcelona and has only one year remaining on his Palace contract. City are considering him as a £35m option and they feel he would have long-term value.

- Al Ittihad have opened the door for former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté to depart after two years with the Saudi Pro League club, as reported by Footmercato. The 34-year-old has already been offered to various Ligue 1 teams, including AS Monaco and Paris FC, as well as another Saudi club in Al Qadsiah. The midfielder's next move is likely to be scrutinized by France manager Didier Deschamps with the 2026 World Cup approaching.

- AC Milan are looking to sign Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot after he was placed on the transfer list following a fight with a teammate, as reported by Calciomercato, which adds that USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah would be the player to make way. Atalanta like Musah but, the Rossoneri wouldn't accept any offers under €30m. Rabiot has also been in touch with Internazionale and Juventus, but Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri wants to reunite with the 30-year-old.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Beth Lindop on what the future holds for Alexander Isak.

Isak's future has been the saga of the summer, and it shows no sign of reaching a resolution anytime soon. The Sweden international took matters into his own hands last week by releasing a sensational statement, prompting Newcastle to issue public response of their own. While the Tyneside club remain steadfast in their desire not to sanction the player's exit, the wording of their statement was perhaps less unequivocal than expected, noting that they "do not foresee" the conditions of a transfer being met. That opens the door for Liverpool to return to the negotiating table with an improvement on their initial £110m bid. The Premier League champions' interest in Isak remains, although they would have to be given encouragement from Newcastle to bid again. While the fan response to Isak's situation is rooted in emotion, football is ultimately a business and, should Liverpool return with a suitable offer, Newcastle may start to feel it is one they cannot refuse.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund is getting closer to joining Napoli after a phone call with former teammate Scott McTominay. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tottenham have made an approach to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié: a loan deal with obligation to sign him permanently for €60m in 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham and Aston Villa are tracking West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 27. (Daily Mail)

- Tottenham are also keen on Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, 23, who could move for around €55m. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal are set to land 16-year-old midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers for an Irish record transfer of around £2m, as he will sign a pre-contract and join when he turns 18 in January 2027. (Athletic)

- Internazionale are monitoring Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae if Benjamin Pavard leaves. The Nerazzurri would likely turn to a younger defender even if Pavard doesn't leave and try to sign Bayern's Dayot Upamecano as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Concerns are beginning to arise about whether Juventus will be able to bring in striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain again, as there is a disagreement about what the clause to make the deal permanent should be worth. (Tuttosport)

- Roma will speak to Jadon Sancho again to persuade the winger to join them, having already agreed a €24m deal with Manchester United. (Nicolo Schira)

- Following a failed medical for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, AC Milan are now looking at Sporting CP's Conrad Harder, Genk's Tolu Arokodare and Monaco's Breel Embolo. But Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri is pushing for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Milan are looking at Al Ahli's Merih Demiral and Leicester City's Caleb Okoli to fill gaps in defense, but other candidates could emerge before the deadline. (Calciomercato)

- Porto are set to make another offer for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior after seeing one rejected in July. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Besiktas have opened talks to try to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. (Nicolo Schira)

- Girona midfielder Ladislav Krejci is expected to make a €30m move to Wolverhampton Wanderers this week. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahçe. (Guardian)

- Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani is closing on a loan move to join Valencia. (Sky Sports)

- Saudi Pro League sides Al Nassr and Al Ahli are battling to land Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Galatasaray have submitted a €28m bid to sign Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, 24. (Footmercato)

- Bayer Leverkusen have asked for information on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who is not in Pep Guardiola's plans and will leave in the coming days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Leverkusen are also progressing in negotiations with AS Monaco for Eliesse Ben Seghir, who they have already agreed a contract with. (L'Equipe)

- Paris FC, Nice and Real Sociedad are all pushing to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara, who has one year on his contract and was left out of Leipzig's squad against Bayern Munich. (Rudy Galetti)

- Lyon ave convinced Facundo Buonanotte that he should join them, but Brighton & Hove Albion want to send the attacking midfielder on loan to a Premier League club. (L'Equipe)