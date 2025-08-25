United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected to racist abuse after Juventus completed a 2-0 season-opening win over Parma in the Serie A, the Italian club said Sunday.

Juventus posted a statement on social media saying McKennie was the target of "discrimatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section" while he was warming down with teammates on the pitch.

"Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible," Juventus said in the statement.

Weston McKennie came on as a late substitute for Juventus on Sunday. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

McKennie, who joined Juventus in 2020, went on as a late substitute in the match in Turin, where Canada forward Jonathan David scored in his Serie A debut for Juventus.

In 2023, Fiorentina was hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at McKennie and other Juventus players.

Sunday's incident is the latest in a series of racism allegations in European soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino last week described two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games as "unacceptable."