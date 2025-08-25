Don Hutchison believes the Alexander Isak saga could be resolved after Newcastle and Liverpool face off at St James' park on Monday night. (1:37)

The 2025 summer transfer window has entered its final week, with next Monday's 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET) deadline beginning to loom large for clubs and players still looking to seal deals.

Premier League clubs have spent over £2.2 billion on transfers since the first transfer window opened in early June (due to the summer's Club World Cup), and the existing record of £2.36 billion, set in 2023, is almost certain to be broken before close of business on Sept. 1.

There are still plenty of deals in the pipeline and the early games of this season will have heightened the need for them to be done. So what are the big issues still to be addressed before the window closes? Are there any surprises in store over the final week?

Where will Isak be on Sept. 2?

Alexander Isak's future has been the transfer saga that has dominated the summer window, and a deal that is likely to break the British transfer record (currently Chelsea's £106.8m move for Enzo Fernández, as Florian Wirtz's £100m move to Anfield is reliant on add-ons) if it happens before the deadline.

Isak wants to leave Newcastle, he made that perfectly clear with an explosive Instagram statement, and Liverpool want to sign him. But Newcastle have insisted throughout the summer that the Sweden international is not available for transfer, despite the fact he missed the preseason tour of Asia and has been training on his own away from the first team.

Liverpool offered a fee of £110m for Isak's transfer on Aug. 1, but that was swiftly rejected by Newcastle and the Premier League champions haven't made a second bid. It has now become a battle of wills between Isak and Newcastle ... who will capitulate first?

The odds now favor Isak staying at St James' Park, due to the lack of time Newcastle would have to replace him, but maybe the situation will unlock itself once Newcastle have played Liverpool on Monday. Right now, though, it looks as though Isak will miss out on his big move this summer.

Who will leave Manchester United?

Manchester United have been trying to raise funds by offloading unwanted players all summer, yet with a week to go before the window closes, they have banked precisely nothing from player exits.

Barcelona have taken Marcus Rashford's £325,000-a-week salary off the Old Trafford wage-bill, but United made no money from the forward's loan move to Camp Nou. And Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony -- all exiled from the first-team squad and training on their own -- have so far failed to seal moves away.

Argentina winger Garnacho is holding out for a move to Chelsea, but sources told ESPN that the two clubs are still around £20 million apart on their valuation of the transfer, while Sancho rejected a move to AS Roma last week. Real Betis are struggling to finance a permanent deal for Antony, after he spent last season on loan with them, while left back Malacia is proving even more difficult to shift due to a lack of interest in the former Feyenoord defender.

On top of those four outcasts, United are also trying to offload striker Rasmus Højlund. AC Milan pulled out of a move last week, but Napoli are making progress in a deal to sign the 22-year-old. United are saying they will not allow any of their players to leave on the cheap but, as the clock ticks down to the deadline, expect their asking prices to drop sufficiently.

Does Wissa's future depend on Isak?

The Brentford forward has been a lower-profile version of Isak this summer and his fate is very much entwined with that of the Newcastle striker. After seeing Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) and Christian Nørgaard (Arsenal) get big moves away from the Gtech Stadium this summer, Yoane Wissa wants to follow them out of the club and move to Newcastle.

The 28-year-old hasn't played in Brentford's opening two Premier League games, with manager Keith Andrews saying it was "not right" to involve the DR Congo forward in his squad -- though Wissa has been training with the first team.

Having lost Mbeumo, Brentford are reluctant to lose another proven goal scorer, but a deal could be done if Newcastle up their initial offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons. Newcastle want Wissa, regardless of whether they can keep Isak, but if the Sweden striker leaves, their need for Wissa will increase dramatically ... and so will Brentford's asking price.

Will Guéhi move, or stay at Crystal Palace?

Palace captain Marc Guéhi could become one of the biggest stories of the final week of the transfer window due to interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. The England defender, who led Palace to FA Cup glory last season, is out of contract at Selhurst Park next summer and has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he is prepared to remain with Oliver Glasner's team and leave as a free agent.

That suits Glasner, who has just seen Eberechi Eze leave for Arsenal in a £67.5m move, but Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted publicly that the best outcome for the club would be to recoup some funds for Guéhi's transfer rather than lose him for nothing.

Liverpool are the frontrunners, as they lack cover for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté at center back, and sources have told ESPN that Guéhi would consider a move to Anfield. But City are also keen and could move quickly if they offload either of Manuel Akanji or Nathan Aké this week.

Will Saudi Arabian clubs return for Fernandes?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has already rejected the chance to make a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer by turning down a transfer to Al Hilal in June, but Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ittihad are now interested in the 30-year-old midfielder.

The prospects of Fernandes leaving Old Trafford now seem extremely remote, but the Portugal international has made a poor start to the season and United still need to raise funds to balance their £200m outlay on Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

United explored the possibility of a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba only to be scared off by the Seagulls' desire to bring in £100m for the transfer, but a last-minute big-money move for Fernandes would give United the financial power to strike some late deals that could solve a number of problems for coach Ruben Amorim.

Losing Fernandes would deprive United of their best and most-consistent player, but his shortcomings also hold the team back at times. So if Al Ittihad confirm their interest and make a big offer, United and Amorim would have a big decision to make.

Savinho or Rodrygo?

City have already offloaded winger Jack Grealish on loan to Everton this summer and are prepared to let Savinho move to Tottenham for over £60m -- a deal which could unlock an £80m move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The Brazil international has fallen out of favor at the Santiago Bernabeu and is available for transfer, but links to Liverpool and Arsenal this summer have come to nothing. Chelsea considered a move for the 24-year-old but chose other options, while City retain an interest and could make a deal happen this week if they offload Savinho.

City manager Pep Guardiola has said he wants Savinho to stay, but Spurs now also want the 21-year-old after missing out on Eze to Arsenal.

Donnarumma to replace Ederson?

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to make a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City, but a deal hinges on City being able to offload Ederson. Having signed James Trafford from Burnley earlier this summer, City had been prepared to proceed with the 22-year-old and Ederson battling it out for the No. 1 spot this season. But PSG's move for Lille's Lucas Chevalier has led to Donnarumma becoming available and Guardiola is determined to take the chance to sign the Italy international.

City need to find a new club for Ederson, who is out of contract next summer, before completing a move for Donnarumma, however. Galatasaray have maintained an interest in the Brazil international but were only prepared to pay a £3m fee.

With Ederson starting on the bench for City in both games so far this season, expect the 32-year-old to push for a move this week that will pave the way for Donnarumma to head to the Etihad.