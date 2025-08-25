Ruben Amorim reflects on Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League. (1:07)

Kobbie Mainoo's Manchester United opportunities look bleak after boss Ruben Amorim said the midfielder is competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the team.

England international Mainoo has yet to get on the pitch for United this season, sitting out the opening-day defeat by Arsenal and Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The 20-year-old was overlooked by Amorim as United chased victory after Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out the Rodrigo Muniz own goal which had given the visitors the lead.

When Amorim subbed Casemiro with new striker Benjamin Sesko he moved Mason Mount, who started up front, back into midfield.

He then replaced Mount with Manuel Ugarte before turning to defenders Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in search of a winner.

Fernandes blazed a first-half penalty over the crossbar but remains undroppable for United, meaning the best Mainoo can hope for is a run-out against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

"He is fighting for the position now with Bruno," Amorim said. "I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal.

"And then when I changed it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder.

"So he just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."

Substitute Smith Rowe had been on for less than two minutes when he converted Alex Iwobi's cross to secure a deserved point for Fulham.

"I think we can be happy with a point," defender Kenny Tete told the club website.

"I think we had more chances at the end. Overall a point against Man United is not bad.

"We grew so much in the game and after they scored we had to push. We scored and then had more control. We know we have a good team and we know we can hurt teams."