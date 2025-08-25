Emma Hayes reflects on her first year in charge of the USWNT. (2:27)

Newcastle have signed United States women's national team midfielder and two-time World Cup winner Morgan Gautrat on loan from NWSL defending champions Orlando Pride until the end of December.

Gautrat made 31 appearances with Orlando. In the 2024 season helped them to achieve a record 60 points, while going on to win the NWSL Shield and then the NWSL championship.

She also played for the Kansas City Current and the Chicago Stars FC. In addition, she played for OL Lyonnes in 2018, where she won the French Division 1 title during a five-month spell.

Morgan has made 88 appearances for the USWNT and lifted the World Cup in both 2015 and 2019. She was also part of the 2016 Olympics squad in Brazil.

On making the move to the Magpies, Morgan said: "It's been a warm welcome, and I feel like I've been welcomed with open arms, and people have told me nothing but nice things about the city and the fans.

"I'm at a point in my career where I want to be a leader and want to be a part of making a mark and a legacy at a place like this at Newcastle to make history."

Magpies manager Becky Langley singled out Gautrat's experience as a major factor in the decision to offer her a loan contract.

Morgan Gautrat helped Orlando win the NWSL title. Mike Watters-Imagn Images

"She has performed at the highest level for her whole career and brings with her a world class mentality having won some of the biggest trophies in the game for both club and country," Langley said. "Morgan is a leader, and she will bring so much on and off the pitch for us. We are excited to start working with her.

"We are absolutely delighted to be adding a player of Morgan's quality and experience to our squad."