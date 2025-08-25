Open Extended Reactions

Everton have announced the signing of 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton following his breakthrough campaign in the Premier League last season.

He is David Moyes' eighth summer signing and the deal, worth a reported £42 million ($56.8m), takes their spending during during the window to more than £100m ($135.24m).

Dibling's arrival ensure the feel-good factor will continue on the blue half of Merseyside following the victory over Brighton in their first Premier League match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

"I'm buzzing to sign. I felt the Club already, even before I was in the building, just from social media and from people telling me about the Club. I've never been so excited to play football and I'm just ready to get going" Dibling told Everton's club website.

"I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join.

"I think I've come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years.

Tyler Dibling's arrival at Everton comes hot on the heels of the club's first Premier League match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

"[The Brighton win] gave me a feel for the club. It looked unbelievable. I also played in the last Men's game at Goodison. It was so loud. I was looking around and thinking, 'This is quality.' That was a really good insight for me into what it's like here with the fans and the atmosphere they can create.

"There's no better feeling than when you're doing well in football and to feel that love from the fans is one of the best feelings ever. I'm excited to play here."

- Report: Grealish stars as Everton begin life at new stadium with win

- Grealish hails David Moyes as key reason for Everton switch

Dibling made his Southampton debut at the age of 17 in 2023 and made 33 top-flight appearances last season.

"We are really pleased to bring Tyler to Everton Football Club. He is a talented young English player with lots of potential," Moyes said.

"Tyler adds to our attacking options and we will support him in his future development.

"We are eager to build a team that Evertonians can enjoy watching and be proud of, and Tyler can help us achieve that."

Everton face League One side Mansfield Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Information from PA contributed to this report