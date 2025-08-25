Neymar left out of Ancelotti's Brazil squad again

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has left Neymar out of his squad for the second time since taking over as manager of the national team.

Real Madrid forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo were not named in the team, while West Ham United's Lucas Paquetá earned a first call up since being cleared by the English FA in July on charges of match-fixing.

Ancelotti said Monday that Neymar, along with several other players, needs to work his way back to full fitness ahead of next summer's World Cup, with Brazil having already clinched qualification.

"Everyone knows Neymar, the national team and all the fans in Brazil," Ancelotti said on Monday. "Neymar, like everyone else, needs to get into good physical condition to be able to help the team do well and try to do their best in the World Cup. These two games are the last games of the qualifiers, and we need to finish this phase well."

Brazil play their final two qualifiers on Sept. 4 at home against Chile and Sept. 9 away to Bolivia.

Neymar's club side Santos are enduring a challenging season in Brazil's top flight, sitting in 15th place -- two points ahead of the relegation spots. Their struggles, which included a 6-0 loss to Vasco de Gama on Aug. 17, have drawn the ire of fans in recent weeks.

Ex-Barcelona and PSG forward Neymar has continued to struggle with injuries after his return to boyhood club Santos in January, and a thigh injury in April was the reason for his exclusion from the squad Ancelotti called up in May.

Brazil have been without their star since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

National team veteran Casemiro was included in the team, while Chelsea yongster Estêvão, fresh off a stellar showing for Chelsea on Friday, also earned a call-up.

FULL BRAZIL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento and Hugo Souza.

Defenders: Alex Ribeiro, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, Fabrício Bruno, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Vanderson and Wesley.

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Joelinton and Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards: Estêvão, Gabriel Martinelli, João Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Richarlison.