Virgil van Dijk described Liverpool Rio Ngumoha's first Premier League appearance as a "dream debut" after the teenager's dramatic late winner at Newcastle United on Monday.

The 16-year-old came off the bench to score deep into stoppage time in Monday's Premier League encounter at St. James' Park as the champions snatched a 3-2 victory after 10-man Newcastle had battled back from 2-0 down.

Van Dijk told Sky Sports: "It is a dream debut for him. It was a perfect technique. We stayed calm towards the end as well, tried to find the right solution in order to score a goal, and we did it. I'm very pleased for Rio."

With his late strike, Ngumoha, who turns 17 on Friday, became the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, trailing only James Vaughan, James Milner and Wayne Rooney.

His goal, arriving in the 10th minute of second half stoppage-time, also ranked fourth among the latest goals scored in the competition.

Rio Ngumoha's stoppage-time winner earned Liverpool all three points at St. James' Park. George Wood/Getty Images

"It was a great goal for a 16-year-old," Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said. "It was a big chance. He can finish really well for his age. How firm his shot was -- you don't see this often.

"He is so confident and for him to score is not completely a coincidence, for his age he is a really good finisher."

Liverpool were second best for large spells of the game despite goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, coming either side of the sending-off of Anthony Gordon, putting them into a commanding position.

Where Ngumoha's goal ranks With his stoppage-time winner against Newcastle on Monday, Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha became the fourth youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. Player Age Match Date James Vaughan 16y 270d EVERTON vs. Palace Apr. 10, 2005 James Milner 16y 356d LEEDS vs. Sunderland Dec. 26, 2002 Wayne Rooney 16y 360d EVERTON vs. Arsenal Oct. 19, 2002 Rio Ngumoha 16y 361d LIVERPOOL vs. Newcastle Aug. 25, 2025 Cesc Fàbregas 17y 113d ARSENAL vs. Blackburn Aug. 25, 2004

The game was played in a fervent atmosphere which owed a lot to Liverpool's failed attempt to sign Newcastle's unsettled striker Alexander Isak.

Van Dijk said: "Obviously we all know it is a difficult place to come, we all know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get, especially, Newcastle fired up.

"For us, we are disappointed to concede from two set-pieces and that shouldn't happen but, overall, it's a great three points. We move on and focus on the next one."

Van Dijk had little sympathy for Gordon, who was dismissed for a challenge on the Liverpool captain.

"I said to him if that's not a sending off then I don't understand football. Unfortunately these things happen in football. If he meant it or not, it happened," the Dutchman said.

Virgil van Dijk was left with a visible injury to his leg following Anthony Gordon's first-half challenge. Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Slot felt Newcastle's approach made it difficult for the visitors.

"I'm not too sure if I saw a football match today," he said. "It was set-piece after set-piece, long throws. It didn't have a lot to do with tactics.

"But I liked a lot how we stood strong. It was a very difficult first half hour, 45 minutes. We didn't collapse at all and went 1-0 up.

"They going down to 10 men, you would expect is a big plus for us but when a goalkeeper takes every free-kick, there is not much hope if you are one player up. That's why it was so difficult to bring the 2-0 over the line."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe felt defeat was tough on his side.

Howe said: "It was a bruising game for us. There are so many different emotions but I was really proud of the performance, really pleased with how we played -- great energy, great intensity.

"I was really pleased with the following of the gameplan and then adapting, because we go to 10 men and were the better team in the second half as well as the first.

"To come away with nothing, and injuries, suspensions and concussions, it's a pretty bad day."

