NEWCASTLE, England -- There is perhaps some irony in the fact that, on an evening when Alexander Isak's conspicuous absence dominated the prematch buildup, it was a 16-year-old debutant who stole the headlines.

Before Monday night, few people outside of Merseyside will have heard of Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha. Now, after his match-winning goal in the Reds' dramatic 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, his name has been marked out as one to remember.

Having joined Liverpool's academy from Chelsea in the summer of 2024, Ngumoha's recent emergence has been so impressive the view in some quarters is that he is Liverpool's most promising young talent since Raheem Sterling, who joined the club from Queens Park Rangers in 2010 and has since gone on to enjoy a stellar career on both the domestic and international stage.

It is for that reason that head coach Arne Slot decided to promote him to the first team squad this season, and why he was handed his Premier League debut against the Magpies, just four days shy of his 17th birthday. There can, however, be no escaping the fact that Slot's need to turn to the teenager with his side in need of a goal may not have been necessary had he had more attacking firepower at his disposal.

Where Ngumoha's goal ranks With his stoppage-time winner against Newcastle on Monday, Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha became the fourth youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. Player Age Match Date James Vaughan 16y 270d EVERTON vs. Palace Apr. 10, 2005 James Milner 16y 356d LEEDS vs. Sunderland Dec. 26, 2002 Wayne Rooney 16y 360d EVERTON vs. Arsenal Oct. 19, 2002 Rio Ngumoha 16y 361d LIVERPOOL vs. Newcastle Aug. 25, 2025 Cesc Fàbregas 17y 113d ARSENAL vs. Blackburn Aug. 25, 2004

It has been a summer of change at Anfield, with more than £300 million spent to bolster a squad that last season won the league title at a canter. However, when you factor in the departures of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez -- to Bayern Munich and Al Hilal, respectively -- coupled with the tragic passing of beloved striker Diogo Jota, it is clear Liverpool are still in need of reinforcements up front.

Step forward, Isak, who has in recent weeks found himself at the center of the summer's most protracted transfer saga. It has been known for days that the Sweden international -- the subject of a rejected £110m bid from Liverpool earlier this month -- would play no part in this game as he continues to agitate for a move away from Tyneside.

And yet, his presence was inescapable in the North East as tensions between the two sides simmered and even, on occasion, boiled over in a game that lived up to its billing as this weekend's marquee fixture. Even before the Liverpool players had set foot inside the stadium, they were jeered by Newcastle supporters keen to ensure the champions were not greeted with a royal reception.

Slot simply smiled as he soaked up the boos and whistles, and perhaps the Dutchman was fully aware of the fact that his team have been widely cast as the villains in this transfer soap opera. At St James' Park, the perception is that Liverpool's interest in Isak has destabilized a player who was, until a few weeks ago, revered as a hero for his efforts in a black and white shirt.

Isak's sensational statement last week -- in which he claimed promises had been "broken" by the Newcastle hierarchy and insisted change was in the interests of all parties -- only served to add further fuel to the fire. Despite Newcastle's subsequent assertion that the conditions for a potential Isak transfer are unlikely to be met before next week's deadline, it seemed on Monday night like there was far more at stake than just the three points.

The home crowd succeeded in turning St James' Park into a febrile bear pit, cheering every tackle made and throw in won with the same fervency usually reserved for a goal. Before kickoff, a flag in the Gallowgate End proclaimed: "Nothing is achieved alone", a thinly veiled jibe at the wantaway Isak that served as a mission statement for Newcastle's unified first-half display.

However, things started to unravel for the hosts 10 minutes out from halftime when Ryan Gravenberch fired Liverpool in front against the run of play, curling home from the edge of the penalty area. Newcastle's predicament quickly went from bad to worse when Anthony Gordon -- Newcastle's auxiliary center forward in Isak's absence -- inexplicably lunged in on Virgil van Dijk and, after a VAR review, was handed a red card for his troubles.

Liverpool further compounded Newcastle's misery just a minute into the second half when Hugo Ekitike -- a player the Tyneside club tried to sign on three separate occasions before he moved to Anfield this summer -- doubled their lead and became the first Reds player since Daniel Sturridge in January 2013 to score in each of his first three games for the club.

But, under Eddie Howe, Newcastle's intensity and fighting spirit has been their calling card, and the hosts rallied impressively, halving the deficit through a Bruno Guimarães header in the 58th minute before substitute William Osula looked to have snatched his team a point with his prodded finish two minutes from time.

It was at this point that Slot rolled the dice by introducing Ngumoha, a gamble that was rewarded when the teenager struck to become the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history.

"It's of course special for him to score a goal in a moment like this," Slot said after the game.

"We know how it feels. Last season we conceded after 89 minutes here and now we were the lucky ones. That's what we were, lucky to get a winner over the line."

After the Liverpool supporters had paid tribute to Ngumoha and his teammates after the final whistle, they then cheekily began to clamour for Isak, chanting: "Hand him over, Newcastle."

Of course, if Liverpool are to land the center forward's signature this summer, it will not be quite that simple. But, while the dust settles on a thrilling Premier League encounter, it appears the drama off the pitch could continue until deadline day.