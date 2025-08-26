Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton is on the radar of WSL rivals Manchester City, while Arsenal are targeting a move to sign Girona right back Arnau Martínez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton is one of the best players in the WSL. Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City women want to sign Manchester United midfielder Grace Clinton, says The Times. Clinton, 22, has entered the final year of her contract at United and is considered one of the best young players in the Women's Super League. Persuading the England international to move across Manchester before the women's transfer window closes on Sept. 4 would be a huge coup for City, but they have yet to make an official approach.

- Girona right back Arnau Martínez is on the radar of Arsenal, according to Footmercato. Martinez, 22, spent six years in the Barcelona academy before leaving in 2016 and has played his entire senior career at Girona. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their defensive depth and have reportedly made an offer of €8 million, plus €2 million in add-ons. to land the Spain U21 international.

- Sport Bild report that Bayern Munich have reached a basic agreement with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Bayern are now negotiating a deal with Chelsea, which is likely to be a loan, and the 24-year-old is considered an alternative to the permanent signing of VfB Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade after the two clubs failed to agree a fee.

- Meanwhile, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has reached out to Chelsea for talks over RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, as reported by Philipp Hinze. The Blues must offload players before making a formal offer to sign the 22-year-old Netherlands international and, at the moment, only a player swap including somebody like Christopher Nkunku is feasible as Leipzig are looking for a fee of €70m.

- USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is getting closer to joining Atalanta from AC Milan, reports Nicolo Schira, who adds that he has been offered a contract that runs until 2029 with the option for an extra year. Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the move would be worth around €25m and could allow them to sign 22-year-old Bologna midfielder Giovanni Fabbian for around €15m.

CONFIRMED DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona want to trigger Villarreal striker Karl Etta Eyong's €10m release clause and loan him to a LaLiga club. They will face competition from Real Betis, Real Sociedad and several Premier League clubs, while Levante and Real Oviedo are interested in a loan. (Sport)

- Bayer Leverkusen have reached a deal with free-agent right back Lucas Vazquez, who has already completed a medical. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Marseille are keen to bring in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, with a loan including an option to make the deal permanent being discussed. It won't be an easy deal to complete. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Antony is one step away from rejoining Real Betis from Manchester United, with the deal's final details being sorted. (Nicolo Schira)

- After closing in on the arrival of center back Jan Ziolkowski from Legia Warsaw, Roma continue to look at Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho but also consider Chelsea's Tyrique George among the alternatives. (Calciomercato)

- Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher but haven't submitted a formal offer yet. (Athletic)

- Cremonese have made contact with free-agent striker Jamie Vardy and are waiting for a response from the 38-year-old, who has various other clubs interested in him. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Borussia Dortmund are close to an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers on a deal for striker Fabio Silva that will be worth around €25m, with the deal's structure and bonuses being discussed. (Athletic)

- Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are options for Ademola Lookman, with the Atalanta forward's future remaining uncertain as the transfer deadline approaches and his club hold out for a €45m fee. (Calciomercato)

- Villarreal want to bring in Artem Dovbyk on loan with the option to make the deal permanent, but AS Roma value the striker's transfer at €30m and at least want there to be an obligation to sign him. (Calciomercato)

- Bournemouth and Chelsea are in advanced talks regarding Axel Disasi, with the clubs negotiating the final formula of a deal for the defender. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham United are exploring a deal for Werder Bremen attacking midfielder Romano Schmid, while Lille are monitoring the situation and other clubs are keen. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Nottingham Forest have seen their offer of €27.5m, which includes €7.5m in add-ons, for forward Dilane Bakwa rejected by Strasbourg as they want more. (Athletic)

- Crystal Palace have entered the race for Toulouse center back Jaydee Canvot after Aston Villa saw an offer rejected last week; Toulouse want around €20m. (Fabrizio Romano)