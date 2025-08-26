Julien Laurens believes that Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim struggles to make substitutions after their 1-1 draw with Fulham. (1:00)

Napoli are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for Rasmus Højlund, sources have told ESPN.

The Serie A champions are searching for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku before the transfer deadline after the Belgium striker was ruled out for up to four months with a thigh injury.

They have turned their attention to Højlund, who has been made available by United following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Rasmus Højlund's opportunities look limited at Manchester United. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Napoli are negotiating an initial loan for the 22-year-old, with either an option or obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

United value the Denmark international, who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, at around £40 million ($53.83m).

He was omitted from the squad for United's first two Premier League games of the season against Arsenal and Fulham and named as a substitute for the final summer friendly against Fiorentina, but did not come off the bench.

Højlund arrived in an initial £64m deal from Atlanta in 2023.

He scored 10 league goals in his first season, but struggled last term and netted just four times in the Premier League in 32 appearances.

AC Milan, Juventus, Fulham and Celtic have all shown interest in Hojlund this summer.

He said during United's preseason tour of the U.S. that his preference was to stay at the club this summer but his opportunities to play look severely limited following Sesko's arrival and he is keen to play as much as possible ahead of next summer's World Cup.