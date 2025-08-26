Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool hero Rio Ngumoha said he will not "get too carried away with all the noise" after the "crazy" feeling of scoring a dramatic late winner against Newcastle United at the age of 16 years and 361 days.

Ngumoha became the fourth youngest scorer in Premier League history as his sublime strike in the 10th minute of second half stoppage time secured a 3-2 victory for Liverpool at St James' Park on Monday night.

He also entered Liverpool's record books as their youngest scorer.

Where Ngumoha's goal ranks With his stoppage-time winner against Newcastle on Monday, Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha became the fourth youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. Player Age Match Date James Vaughan 16y 270d EVERTON vs. Palace Apr. 10, 2005 James Milner 16y 356d LEEDS vs. Sunderland Dec. 26, 2002 Wayne Rooney 16y 360d EVERTON vs. Arsenal Oct. 19, 2002 Rio Ngumoha 16y 361d LIVERPOOL vs. Newcastle Aug. 25, 2025 Cesc Fàbregas 17y 113d ARSENAL vs. Blackburn Aug. 25, 2004

"I was happy to score, I'm buzzing," Ngumoha told TalkSPORT. "I heard them screaming my name and that's a very sensational moment.

"But you just can't get too carried away with all the noise, because at the end of the day I probably do that finish 100 times on the training ground.

"So, it's no different with the fans [here]. But the fans backing you there is just crazy."

Ngumoha was born in Newham in East London on Aug. 29, 2008, and turns 17 on Friday. He joined Chelsea's academy at the age of eight and moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

Rio Ngumoha celebrates after scoring a late winner for Liverpool vs Newcastle United at St James' Park. George Wood/Getty Images

Ngumoha said: "I'm 16 but I don't want my age to show that I can't play with the older players. I want to prove that I can play with people not just my age, many ages above.

"People at the club are always helping me and I'm always learning and improving.

"Normally, last season especially, the Academy coaches and even the first-team coaches, are always saying, 'Make the back post, make the back post'. The fact that I made the back post is just crazy...when I saw it with Mo (Salah) and then Dom (Szoboszlai) putting it through his legs, I was like one-v-one, and I just smashed it."

Ngumoha's winner came after Liverpool had let slip a two-goal lead against 10-man Newcastle, who had Anthony Gordon sent off at the end of the first half.

He said: "The mentality is one thing that shouldn't get overlooked. Being mentally strong, us coming back and really believing in ourselves, that's what the champions are about."