Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been confirmed as the host of the next World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament, taking place in December.

Beyond Bancard Field, home of the newly founded professional USL team, Fort Lauderdale United FC, will host the eight-team tournament on Dec. 5-7 2025.

The competition, made up of two 15-minute halves with a group and knockout stage, carries a $5 million prize fund, the largest pool in the women's game.

After the success of the inaugural European tournament in May, which Bayern Munich won, Jennifer Mackesy, Co-Founder of W7F and minority owner of NWSL club Gotham FC, said : "We can't wait to welcome this new group of players to what we promise will be not just fun and competitive, but also financially rewarding.

The World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament is heading to Fort Lauderdale for its second edition. Gualter Fatia/World Sevens Football via Getty Images

"And who doesn't want to be in Florida in the middle of the U.S. winter, watching some of the best athletes having the time of their lives on and off the pitch?"

Head of W7F Football, Adrian Jacob, added, "We're building on that momentum and in advanced conversations with some of the top clubs across the Americas, all truly eager to be part of World Sevens. This isn't just a tournament -- it's a movement, this time in America, where women's soccer has unprecedented momentum."

A source told ESPN that all eight teams, which are yet to be announced, are set to come from across the Americas, including teams from the NWSL.