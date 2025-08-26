Open Extended Reactions

Victor Lindelöf is in talks with Fiorentina over a free agent move to link-up with former Manchester United teammate David de Gea at the Serie A club, sources have told ESPN.

The Sweden defender, who joined United in a £31 million ($41.8m) move from Benfica in 2017, has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

Fiorentina had been in negotiations with Lindelöf earlier in the transfer window, but the 31-year-old had been reluctant to commit to a move to Italy after becoming settled in the north-west of England.

Victor Lindelöf would play alongside former Manchester United teammate David de Gea if he joins Fiorentina. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Former United manager Erik ten Hag had been keen to take Lindelof to new club Bayer Leverkusen, but Fiorentina have now returned to the table and sources have said talks are progressing with the player.

Lindelöf, who won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his eight years at United, is a close friend of former United keeper De Gea, who is now into his second season at Fiorentina. And sources have said that De Gea's presence at the Artemio Franchi Stadium has been a significant factor in convincing Lindelöf to move to the club.

