Carney Chukwuemeka has signed for Borussia Dortmund. Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal until June 2030, the club have confirmed.

Chukwuemeka played for the German side on loan last season and has now signed a full-time deal.

The 21-year-old, who has represented England at under-18, U18, U19 and U20 level, played 17-times for Dortmund last season, scoring once.

"It feels really good to now be an integral part of BVB," Chukwuemeka said.

"I've gotten to know this club, the coach, my teammates, and the fans over the past few months, and I'm just happy that Borussia Dortmund is now my new footballing home.

"I will give everything I can to ensure that we achieve our goals as a team."

Meanwhile, Dortmund have also extended the contract of head coach Niko Kovac until June 2027.

Kovac joined the Bundesliga side in January, leading them to the Champions League quarterfinals and lifting the side from 11th in the league to a fourth-place finish.

"We have made a lot of progress together in the last six months to get Borussia Dortmund back on track on the pitch," Kovac said.

"We sense that there's a high level of trust in us as coaches, and we feel that we can achieve something special here together with the club and the fans.

"The conversations we have had over the last few weeks have reinforced my conviction that, building on our achievements so far, we can deliver long-term success at this club."