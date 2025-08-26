Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens talk about Arsenal's ability to deal with injuries after Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard came off injured against Leeds. (1:34)

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been included in Norway's national team squad for upcoming matches, easing concern over an apparent injury ahead the Premier League game against Liverpool.

Ødegaard exited Arsenal's 5-0 rout of Leeds on Saturday after appearing to hurt his right shoulder.

Arsenal visit Liverpool on Sunday in a league match between two likely title contenders.

Norway host Finland in a friendly on Sept. 4 and then play Moldova in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 9.

Martin Ødegaard was forced off with an injury against Leeds on Saturday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Norway lead their qualifying group with a perfect 12 points from four matches as they attempt to reach a first World Cup since 1998.

Erling Haaland was also included in Norway's squad.

Arsenal have also been dealt a boost after it emerged Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury -- which also forced him to be withdrawn against Leeds -- is not as significant as first feared.

The England international missed three-and-a-half months of last season following surgery on his right hamstring and the concern was that he could face a similar lay-off after he hobbled off with a left hamstring issue.

But while it remains unclear when Saka will return to the fold, the early indications are thought to be positive for the 23-year-old -- and it is understood that it is not anticipated he will be sidelined for a similar timeframe as last season.