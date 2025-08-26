Open Extended Reactions

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of the five-time Champions League winner Lucas Vázquez on a two-year contract.

Vázquez, 34, was available as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The wide player -- who has featured predominantly at right-back in recent seasons -- won a total of 23 trophies in a decade at the Santiago Bernabéu, becoming one of the LaLiga club's captains.

Vázquez's contract at Leverkusen will run until June 30, 2027, and he will wear the No. 21 shirt, the Bundesliga club said.

Lucas Vázquez will play under Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.

"We have signed an extremely experienced player, who has won everything there is to win with Real Madrid over the last ten years," Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes said.

"He has great technique, is well-versed in tactics, a brilliant provider and strategist. Lucas will have a great influence on our game."

Leverkusen finished second in the Bundesliga last season, having won the league the previous campaign under coach Xabi Alonso, who is now in charge at the Bernabéu.

They lost their opening game of the 2025-26 season 2-1 to Hoffenheim on Saturday, under Alonso's successor Erik ten Hag.

Vázquez came through the Real Madrid youth academy before spending a season on loan and Espanyol, and then returning to Madrid in 2015.

He was part of the squad which won three consecutive Champions Leagues in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and went on to make himself a useful option at full-back, often filling in for Dani Carvajal, who himself spent a season at Leverkusen in 2012-13.