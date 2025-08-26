Open Extended Reactions

Real Betis and Manchester United are hopeful of reaching an agreement for Brazilian winger Antony before Monday's transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

There is confidence on both sides that a deal will materialise before the end of the window. United, according to sources, would prefer a permanent move.

Betis, meanwhile, are keen to negotiate an initial loan with either an option or obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Antony scored nine goals in 26 appearances last season for Betis. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sources at Old Trafford have told ESPN that talks have been "positive" and are "progressing."

Antony enjoyed a successful loan spell at Betis last season scoring nine goals in 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old has been omitted from Ruben Amorim's plans this summer and was left out of the squad for the preseason tour of the United States.

He is one of four senior players who have been ordered to train away from the main group along with Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Antony has made 96 appearances, scoring 12 goals, since moving to United from Ajax for £86 million ($116m) in 2022.

The forward, who has two years left on his contract, remains the club's second-most expensive signing ever after the arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89.3m ($120m) in 2016.