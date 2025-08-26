Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF assistant coach Javier Morales said the team will continue to monitor Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba before deciding on the availability of each player for the Leagues Cup semifinal match against Orlando City on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium.

Messi failed to feature in the quarterfinal game against Tigres UANL on Aug. 20 due to an ongoing "minor" muscle injury in the right leg, while Alba exited the field in the second half after suffering a knock to his knee.

Both players returned to training with the rest of the squad on Monday and Tuesday after missing the regular-season MLS match against D.C. United on Saturday night.

"Jordi and Leo trained with us, they completed training. We'll see how they feel as the day progresses, and tomorrow we'll make a decision on what the final decision is for the match. But luckily they trained and were able to complete training, which is a positive thing," Morales said on Tuesday.

"Leo trained, completed training, which is super positive. We hope he's in the squad, and tomorrow we'll make a decision on how he's feeling. These types of injuries have to be seen, it's a process that takes place throughout the day and how he gets up the next day. So, I imagine, he's not an addition yet because we haven't sent out the roster, but I imagine he'll be in the squad at least."

Messi initially returned from injury when playing 45 minutes against the LA Galaxy on Aug. 16, recording one goal and an assist before finding himself on the sidelines once again for an additional week.

Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, on the other hand, will be looking to record his 100th appearance for the club since joining in the summer of 2023. He's become an integral part of Inter Miami, building through the midfield to propel the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and 2024 Supporters' Shield.

Though Busquets' contract with Inter Miami comes to an end following the 2025 MLS season, he chose not to comment on his future.

Lionel Messi completed training on Tuesday. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

"When I left Barcelona, I already knew I wouldn't return to Spain or Europe," Busquets said. "Well, I'm also at a certain age now; I'm much closer to finishing my career than continuing it. But as I said before, there's still nothing official about a renewal or a supposed retirement, so when I have to announce it, you'll know, and from there we can talk more in-depth."

Busquets maintained, however, that he would sign as a non-Designated Player should the situation come to that.

"Yes, obviously [I would not play as a DP]. I think it's obvious that the conditions would change because the three spots that belong to each team in this league are already taken."

Inter Miami host Orlando City for a chance to reach the Leagues Cup final and secure a spot in the 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the match between LA Galaxy and the Seattle Sounders.

Head coach Javier Mascherano will watch Wednesday's game from the sidelines after picking up a red card and subsequent suspension during halftime in the game against Tigres.