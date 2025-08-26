Open Extended Reactions

SASSUOLO, Italy -- Veteran Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic signed a one-year contract with promoted Serie A club Sassuolo on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Matic's contract with Lyon was recently terminated by mutual consent. He brings a wealth of experience following long spells at Chelsea and Manchester United.

It will mark Matic's second season in the Italian league after playing under Jose Mourinho at Roma in 2022-23.

Sassuolo won Serie B last season. The Emilia-Romagna club was beaten 2-0 by defending champion Napoli in their Serie A opener on Saturday.

The deal includes an automatic renewal for a second season if certain objectives are reached.