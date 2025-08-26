Open Extended Reactions

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan has found a new club ahead of next year's World Cup, inking a one-year deal with LaLiga side Levante.

Ryan, who previously played in the Spanish top flight with Real Sociedad and Valencia, had been without a club since leaving French side Lens in May after the conclusion of his short-term contract.

The deal with Levante, who won promotion to LaLiga last season, also includes an option for a one-year extension. Ryan will hope to quickly assume the side's starting goalkeeper spot in a bid to strengthen his chances of going to a fourth straight World Cup and being Australia's No.1 in 2026.

The 33-year-old was knocked down the pecking order at the expense of Joe Gauci in the early days of Tony Popovic's era after struggling for game time with Italian giants AS Roma.

But the 100-cap veteran fought his way back with strong performances for Lens to reclaim the captaincy and the starting jersey. It has been a busy European transfer window for Australia's goalkeepers, with Gauci signing a loan deal to join English League One side Port Vale.

The Socceroos, who have already qualified for next year's World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, will play New Zealand in friendlies in Canberra and Auckland next month.