Steve Nicol believes Man United could improve their midfield if they move on from Bruno Fernandes. (0:41)

Manchester United want a £50m transfer fee to let winger Alejandro Garnacho leave for Chelsea, while United midfielder Bruno Fernandes could move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League next year. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United want a £50m transfer fee to let winger Alejandro Garnacho leave, according to The Guardian. The 21-year-old is a priority for Chelsea, but there have been some difficulties during negotiations between the two clubs as we head into the final days of the window, with the Blues only willing to make an offer worth £35m. United maintain that their valuation should be met due to the deals involving both Noni Madueke to Arsenal (£48m) and Anthony Elanga to Newcastle (£52m), with belief that Garnacho is of similar quality.

- Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is interested in a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League next year, reports The Daily Mail. It is reported that the 30-year-old Portugal international is keen to stay put for one more season ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but will then be willing to listen to offers to leave Old Trafford. Fernandes has already turned down a lucrative switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this summer, and has a contract until 2027.

- Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have joined the race for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to The Daily Mail. The LaLiga giants are reportedly among a host of clubs in the Premier League looking at the 20-year-old after he slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has yet to make an appearance this season, with discussions at Madrid ongoing over whether they will make a season-long loan move. Los Blancos are expected to step up their search for a midfielder after parting ways with Dani Ceballos, and Diario AS reports that Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, 21, is also on their shortlist.

- Tottenham Hotspur are among the multiple teams interested in signing Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to L'Equipe. Rabiot, 30, was placed on the transfer list after a fight with a teammate and Spurs could soon make an offer to secure his signature ahead of the deadline as they have failed with numerous other targets. Gianluca Di Marzio says that AC Milan are also one of the sides looking at Rabiot, who enjoyed a bright spell in Ligue 1 last season after scoring nine goals while assisting another four in 29 league appearances.

- Talks between Tottenham and Galatasaray over a deal for midfielder Yves Bissouma are ongoing, reports The Telegraph. Bissouma, 28, has struggled to work his way into the plans of new manager Thomas Frank, who excluded him from the Super Cup squad to face Paris Saint-Germain for being late several times, and it is reported that an agreement is now close with the Super Lig club over a loan move. Spurs started on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

- Borussia Dortmund have taken Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino on loan for the 2024-25 season.

- Newcastle defender Matt Targett has joined Middlesbrough on loan.

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland looks at interest from Real and Atletico in Kobbie Mainoo.

With Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid, Marcus Rashford at Barcelona, Conor Gallagher at Atlético, Tyrhys Dolan at Espanyol and Ovie Ejaria at Oviedo, there have never been more English players in LaLiga. So why not add Kobbie Mainoo to the list? There's not an obvious vacancy in Atlético Madrid's midfield -- they already have Johnny Cardoso, Conor Gallagher, Pablo Barrios and Koke as their central midfield options -- although if Gallagher were to depart, as has been rumored at times this summer, he'd need to be replaced. At Real Madrid, it's a different story. While coach Xabi Alonso was keen to strengthen the middle of the park ahead of this season, after losing Luka Modric, the club opted against it. But now, with an exit for unsettled Dani Ceballos looking increasingly likely, there may be a need to cover his departure, with little time left in the window. Alonso has so far opted for Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler as his midfield trio this season, with Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga out injured, and Ceballos getting just four minutes in two LaLiga games. The kind of player Madrid would be looking for would be a similar profile to Ceballos: comfortable on the ball, a good passer, with a creative spark. Mainoo's rise to prominence for Manchester United and England got some attention here in Spain in 2024 -- especially given that he faced Spain in the Euro 2024 final -- but his signing would be an intriguing one, rather than the excitement that might greet a more high-profile arrival. A club source told ESPN last week not to take links to Wharton too seriously, and the €80 million-plus fee that Palace would demand would make such a move, at this stage of the window, a major surprise.

- Newcastle striker Alexander Isak remains intent on leaving St. James' Park for a move to Liverpool, despite meeting with the club's owners. (Telegraph)

- Negotiations between Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen regarding a move for defender Piero Hincapie are ongoing. The Gunners are keen to get a deal over the line for less than €60m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Liverpool midfielder James McConnell has signed a new five-year contract at the club ahead of completing a loan switch to Ajax. (Athletic)

- A second offer worth £55m from Newcastle to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix Garcia. An offer worth at least €20m would be required to land him. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Crystal Palace are set to sign Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino after agreeing a €30m deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool left back Kostas Tsimikas remains on the radar of Roma, who are keen to sign him on an initial loan deal. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Wolves are closing in on a move to sign Girona defender Ladislav Krejci. (Athletic)

- Real Madrid are waiting for Nico Paz and have told the Como player -- a Madrid academy product -- that they will bring him home in 2026. (Diario AS)

- Yannick Carrasco is very close to returning to Atletico Madrid for the third time. Coach Diego Simeone would welcome Carrasco's return, and Al Shabab are willing to let the player go. (Diario AS)

- Benfica are keen on Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine international attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. (Rudy Galetti)

- There are no talks between Manchester United and West Ham regarding a move for goalkeeper Andre Onana despite reports. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolves have no intention to part ways with forward Hwang Hee-chan before the transfer window closes. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Talks are underway between Marseille and Bournemouth over a deal for left back Junior Traore. (Nicolo Schira)

- Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite is prioritizing a move to Fiorentina despite interest from several clubs. (Nicolo Schira)