Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley preview Liverpool's visit to St. James' Park after attempting to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this summer. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Wolves head coach Vítor Pereira has said that Jørgen Strand-Larsen is a "very important" player for the club, but admitted that "every player has his price" amid reported interest in the striker from Newcastle United.

Strand-Larsen, who scored two late goals as Wolves reached the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, was reportedly the subject of up to £55 million ($73.87m) offer from Newcastle earlier this week.

The Norway international only joined Wolves on a permanent deal on July 1 after certain clauses in the loan deal that took him to Molineux from Celta Vigo in 2024-25 were met.

"If it's my decision, of course [Strand-Larsen stays]. Of course. Because he's a very important player. It's not only about the technical and tactical, it's about the character. He's a player with character," Pereira told a postmatch news conference.

Jørgen Strand-Larsen scored a brace to send Wolves into the next round of the Carabao Cup. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"I can imagine his mind in this moment because he listens to a lot of things, reading a lot of things, and then he keeps the commitment.

"Until now, Jørgen is our player. We'll see what happens. I understand football. Football is football. Every player has a price, I believe. Even [Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo]. I understand football, but for me, he is very, very important for us. We'll see what happens."

Newcastle have been in the market for a new striker this summer following Callum Wilson's move to West Ham and the uncertain future of star man Alexander Isak.

Isak was not in the Newcastle squad as he continues to agitate for a move away from Newcastle, with Liverpool having had a £110m offer for the striker rejected earlier this month.

- West Ham's Jarrod Bowen sorry for angry clash with fans

- Striker domino effect: How Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd and others net out

- Premier League table

Anthony Gordon has been deputising in Isak's absence at the start of this season but the winger will miss Newcastle's next three games after being shown a straight red card in the team's 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at St. James' Park on Monday.

Wolves will look to earn their first points of the new Premier League season when they host Everton on Saturday.