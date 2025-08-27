Open Extended Reactions

The pots for Thursday's UEFA Champions League draw have been finalised after the playoff round was completed on Wednesday.

It will be the second time a draw takes place under the new format, which sees all 36 teams in one league table.

The draw will begin at 5 p.m. UK / midday ET, with the first fixtures scheduled for Sept. 16-18. UEFA is expected to publish the full order of matches on Saturday.

The league phase will stretch into January, with all 18 games on the final matchday on Jan. 28 being played at the same time.

Champions League matchdays Matchday 1 Sept. 16-18 Matchday 2 Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 Matchday 3 Oct. 21-22 Matchday 4 Nov. 4-5 Matchday 5 Nov. 25-26 Matchday 6 Dec. 9-10 Matchday 7 Jan. 20-21 Matchday 8 Jan. 28

Rather than placing teams into groups, the draw will create eight fixtures for each club. There will be two matches, one at home and one away, against teams from each of the four pots.

As teams now play games against clubs from their own pot there is no benefit from being in Pot 1. In previous seasons, being in Pot 1 meant you would avoid playing matches against the strongest clubs in the tournament.

Pot 1 used to house the holders of the Champions League and Europa League, plus the champions of the top six domestic leagues. Pots 2 through 4 would then be ordered by strength based on UEFA's club coefficient, which ranks clubs on performance in Europe over the previous five seasons. Now only the Champions League titleholders will be automatically in Pot 1, all other positions will be on the UEFA club coefficient.

However, the six non-English teams in Pot 1 of the Champions League draw will all have to be given fixtures against any two Premier League clubs. This draw constraint is created by the rule which says clubs from the same country cannot play each other in the league phase.

This season the final will be held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May 30.

POT 1:

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Internazionale

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona

POT 2

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Atlético Madrid

Benfica

Atalanta

Villarreal

Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt

Club Brugge

POT 3

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Ajax

Napoli

Sporting CP

Olympiacos

Slavia Prague

Bodo/Glimt

Marseille

POT 4

F.C. København

AS Monaco

Galatasaray

Union St.-Gilloise

FK Qarabag

Athletic Club

Newcastle United

Pafos

Kairat Almaty

RESERVE

Fenerbahce