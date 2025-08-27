When is the Champions League draw for 2025-26?

Open Extended Reactions

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Holders Paris Saint-Germain will be joined by 35 other teams in the hat for the Champions League draw.

When is the draw?

It takes place on Thursday, Aug. 28 in Monaco. The draw ceremony will begin at noon ET / 5 p.m. UK.

Last year, in the first of the new league phase format, the draw took 75 minutes with UEFA also presenting the 2024-25 awards as part of the ceremony.

Draw pots

These will be confirmed after Wednesday's final qualifying ties.

How does the draw work?

Each team will be drawn to play eight fixtures -- facing two teams from each pot.

Teams from the same country cannot face each other, so Arsenal cannot play Chelsea.

And there is a maximum of two games against clubs from one country -- so Liverpool could draw Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, but then couldn't get Eintracht Frankfurt.

When will the games be played?

Matchday 1: Sept. 16-18

Matchday 2: Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

Matchday 3: Oct. 21-22

Matchday 4: Nov. 4-5

Matchday 5: Nov. 25-26

Matchday 6: Dec. 9-10

Matchday 7: Jan. 20-21

Matchday 8: Jan. 28

What time will the games kick off?

Games will start at 12:55 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. UK, or at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. UK.

When will the fixtures be released?

Saturday, Aug. 30.

When is the draw for the knockout playoff round?

It takes place on Friday, Jan. 30.

When is the draw for the round of 16 and knockout bracket?

That's Friday, Feb. 27.