Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been included in Sweden's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo next month.

Isak has not featured for Newcastle this season amid interest from Liverpool, who sources told ESPN had a bid rejected at the beginning of August, and has been training on his own amid the ongoing saga.

The 25-year-old released a statement last week saying he had lost trust with Newcastle due to broken promises, which the club responded by insisting the conditions for his departure had not been met.

Days later Newcastle boss Eddie Howe voiced his dismay at the situation unfolding publicly and said he would prefer it if everything was dealt with behind closed doors.

Isak missed the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Monday with reports on Tuesday claiming he still wants to leave the club despite a visit from Newcastle owners at home in an effort to reconcile the situation.

