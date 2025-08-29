Steve Nicol and Dan Thomas debate whether Eberechi Eze will start for Arsenal vs. Liverpool following injury concerns to Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka. (1:35)

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino, the club has announced, filling the void left by the departure of Eberechi Eze.

British media reported the deal to be worth around £26 million ($35m).

"I'm very happy to be here. It is a dream of mine to come to the Premier League, to a historic club like Crystal Palace, and I hope that I can help the team," Pino said in a statement.

Pino scored four goals and registered 10 assists in 35 games for Villarreal last season. Palace will hope he can help replace Eze, who joined Arsenal in a £67.5m ($91m) move earlier this month.

He has also been capped 15 times at international level by European champions Spain, scoring three goals.

"It's fantastic news that Yeremy -- an exciting young talent, with already such an impressive record in domestic, European and international football -- has chosen us as the next step in his career," Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

"With an exciting season ahead for the club, competing on multiple fronts, he is a player whose talents Palace fans will particularly appreciate -- and I look forward to seeing him step out at Selhurst Park."