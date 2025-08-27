Open Extended Reactions

Elisabeth Terland netted a hat trick as Manchester United eased past PSV with a 4-0 victory in the first stage of qualifiers for the Women's Champions League.

After finishing third in the Women's Super League last season, United returned to European qualifiers for a second time and cruised to a comfortable victory courtesy of the Norway forward, who scored seven minutes into the clash in Stockholm.

Celin Bizet added a second before half-time. Terland then netted twice in 10 minutes in the second half to complete the demolition job and her hat trick.

While Terland ensured United got their campaign off to winning ways, it was new signing Julia Zigiotti Olme, the former Brighton and Bayern Munich midfielder, who was pulling the strings and keeping United calm in the middle.

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, last season's Golden Glove winner, had little to do throughout the afternoon but was called into an acrobatic save in the second half to deny Chimera Ripa.

With injuries to Leah Galton, Rachel Williams, Grace Clinton and new signing Fridolina Rolfö, United did not have the depth that they would have wanted, with only eight possible substitutes. Yet their preseason preparations proved to be effective as the side operated a high, ruthless press and suffocated the opposition of possession and chances.

United, who are yet to quality for the group stage in their history, will face the winners between Hammarby and Metalist Kharkhiv on Saturday for a spot in the final round of qualifiers.

The league phase of the competition begins in October.