Craig Burley explains how Liverpool's defense almost cost them the win. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Hugo Ekitike has been snubbed by France manager Didier Deschamps for the World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland despite his fine start for Liverpool.

Ekitike, following a £69 million ($92.8m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt, has netted in each of his first three games for his new club -- once in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace and then in the Premier League wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle.

- Isak in Sweden squad amid Liverpool transfer saga

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

But the 23-year-old will still have to wait for his first French call-up after once again being overlooked by Deschamps in Wednesday's squad announcement.

France have handed Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche his first call-up, with the 23-year-old joining the likes of Kylian Mbappé in the squad.

France face Ukraine on Sept. 5 before hosting Iceland on Sept. 9.

Full France squad:

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernández, Théo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Mattéo Guendouzi, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Khéphren Thuram.

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram.