Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to make at least two further signings in what could prove a hectic end to the summer window, sources have told ESPN.

Spurs are keen on bringing in an attacking midfielder after missing out on both Morgan Gibbs-White who eventually signed a new deal at Nottingham Forest, and Eberechi Eze who chose instead to join north London rivals Arsenal last week in a £67.5 million ($90.74m) move.

Sources say that among those players under consideration are Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and West Ham's Lucas Paquetá while the club has long held an interest in Xavi Simons at RB Leipzig and could move for the player if there are signs his move to Chelsea is unlikely to go through.

The Tottenham hierarchy are expected to be busy in the last days of the transfer window.

Sources added that an enquiry has also been lodged with Marseille for Adrien Rabiot, who is available after a remarkable dressing room altercation with team-mate Jonathan Rowe last week following their 1-0 defeat to Rennes.

Elsewhere, talks are still described by sources as "active" regarding a move for Manchester City winger Savinho but it is unclear whether there is any likelihood of an agreement with Como for Nico Paz. Real Madrid have a buy-back clause contained within Paz's contract at Como.

Spurs have also explored whether Bilal El Khannouss has finalised a deal to join Crystal Palace from Leicester City or if there is the possibility for the north London club to enter the running.

While a No. 10 and a winger are viewed as priorities, sources have told ESPN that Spurs are also open to bringing in a centre-back before Monday's deadline.

They hold an interest in Palace defender Marc Guéhi -- and had a bid rejected in January -- but the England international is thought to prefer a move to Liverpool.