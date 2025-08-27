Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has put his move to Marseille on hold in a bid to fulfill his desire to return to Real Betis, sources have told ESPN.

Ceballos, 29, had everything in place to make the switch to Ligue 1, with Madrid and Marseille making progress in talks on Tuesday, but Betis' intervention has now put the brakes on that deal.

The Spain international has been a substitute in Madrid's first two LaLiga games this season under new coach Xabi Alonso, playing a total of just four minutes against Osasuna and Real Oviedo, and has told Madrid that he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabéu to play more consistently elsewhere.

The former Arsenal midfielder was a regular starter for a period last season under Carlo Ancelotti, making a total of 23 LaLiga appearances. But he believes that he won't feature frequently under Alonso, and sees a change of scene as being necessary to compete for a place with the Spain national team at the 2026 World Cup.

ESPN reported on Monday that Marseille were interested in signing Ceballos, and the two clubs reached an agreement on Tuesday for a loan deal, with a mandatory payment of €15 million ($17.39m) for the transfer to be made permanent.

However, sources have now told ESPN that the transfer is on hold, at the player's insistence.

The midfielder is now considering other alternatives, and the one that most interests him is pursuing a move to Betis, the club he supports, and played for as a youngster.

Dani Ceballos had seemed set for a move to Marseille. Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that Ceballos and Betis are now looking for a way to make the transfer happen.

Sources have told ESPN Betis are also negotiating the signing of Antony from Manchester United, but are confident that they could also sign Ceballos.

If Betis are unable to reach an agreement with Madrid, sources would not rule out the possibility of Ceballos staying at the Bernabéu, with Marseille dropping out of the running after the player's change of heart.

Madrid have looked at possible replacements for Ceballos in the market, but have not yet been convinced by any, sources said.

His place in the first-team squad being taken by youngster Thiago Pitarch, 18, is not being ruled out, although Alonso would like to see a new signing in the event that Ceballos eventually departs.

Madrid have six points out of six so far this season, after beating Osasuna 1-0 at home and winning 3-0 at Real Oviedo.

The club have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono this summer.