Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has changed the name on the back of his Norway shirt.

The 25-year-old will now include his full surname to read "Braut Haaland."

Norway face Finland in a friendly a week on Thursday before they host Moldova in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 9.

Norway are in Group I alongside Israel, Italy, Estonia and Maldova.

Haaland has made a positive start to the season so far, with a brace against Wolves on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The forward, who has 42 goals in 43 gamed for Norway, will be hoping to guide his country to the World Cup, having never played at a major international tournament in his career.