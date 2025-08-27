        <
          Chelsea transfers: Aaron Anselmino joins Dortmund on loan

          • PA
          Aug 27, 2025, 05:13 PM

          Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino has joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan, the German club announced on Wednesday.

          The 20-year-old joined the Blues from Boca Juniors last August, then headed back to the Argentinian club on loan, making 18 appearances.

          He made his Chelsea debut as a late substitute against Benfica en route to their triumph at the Club World Cup.

          "I'm a player who works hard, very hard even. I always try to give my all on the pitch," he told Dortmund's website.

          "I try to convey calmness on the ball - but the fans should know that I give my all on the pitch. I hope I can get some minutes under my belt. I haven't played much for six months. My goal is therefore to start slowly and to try to play a lot of games and work hard for the team."

          The deal comes a day after Dortmund signed England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea.

          "I've already spoken to Carney, I know him from Chelsea," Anselmino added. "He's a great player and a great person. So I'm very happy to be here with him and I'm really looking forward to meeting the team."