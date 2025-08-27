Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Tottenham manager Thomas Frank outcoached Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in their 2-0 victory. (2:48)

Tottenham target Savinho will be staying at Manchester City beyond the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

City have ruled out a deal with Spurs before the end of the window and the Brazil winger will spend the season at the Etihad Stadium.

Sources have told ESPN that City were always keen to keep Savinho.

Negotiations with Tottenham would have only stepped up if the 21-year-old had made it clear to club bosses that he wanted to leave.

Had Savinho joined Tottenham, City had not ruled out moving for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as a replacement, but that potential deal is now also off.

Savinho impressed in his first season in England following his move from Girona last summer.

He scored three goals in 48 appearances in all competitions, including 29 appearances in the Premier League.

He's yet to feature this season because of injury, but could return as early as this weekend's trip to Brighton.

Speaking earlier this month, City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on the youngster.

He said: "The only thing I'm concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all season, and hopefully for many, many years.

"Because at 21-years-old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he's an extraordinary player."