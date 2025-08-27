Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim hit out at his Manchester United players and said the "best team won" after the Premier League side suffered a Carabao Cup humiliation by losing to EFL League Two club Grimsby Town.

Despite fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Blundell Park, United suffered a 12-11 penalty shootout defeat after misses by summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Goalkeeper André Onana only saved one Grimsby penalty.

The defeat was the first time United have lost a Carabao Cup tie against a fourth-tier team and it means they suffered a round two exit for the first time since 2014.

But after taking one point from two Premier League games so far this season, Amorim criticised his players and hinted at a poor attitude still being an issue within his squad.

"The way we started the game, we were not even here," Amorim said. "When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened, it's a problem in our club, we should do so much better.

"I just have to say sorry to our fans, but I felt my players spoke really loud today what they want.

"I think now I know that the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. And I think my team and the players spoke really loud today.

"I think this is a little bit the limit. I think something has to change. In this moment, we need to focus on the weekend and then we have time to think.

"In the penalties, the feeling is the same. I think football was really fair today. The best team won."

United have spent over £200 million ($270m) on new signings since the end of last season, but the team continues to struggle to improve. And Amorim says more time is needed to turn United around.

"You cannot change everything in one summer," he said. "But you need to win games. You need to not show this kind of performance.

"That is more than a result. That is the biggest problem in the team. I think it was really clear today.

"When you play against a fourth division team, it's not the goalkeeper [that costs you the win], it's everything.

"It's the environment, it's the way we face the competition. We know that we are in a moment when people will pay attention to everything.

"It's going to be massive every detail and we show that performance today. So my players spoke for me really loud."