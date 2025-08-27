Open Extended Reactions

Grimsby goalkeeper Christy Pym said it "had not sunk in" after his side knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup by winning an epic penalty shootout 12-11.

Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar with his second spot-kick in an epic 18-minute shootout to settle the second-round tie after it had ended 2-2 after 90 minutes at a breathless Blundell Park.

Pym revealed he was a United fan, saying: "It's not sunk in yet. I'm a Man United fan, so I'm half-fuming a little bit. Night's like this is what you play football for. Just brilliant.

"I should have done a little bit better [in the shootout], shouldn't I? I made one save to keep us in it and the boys have done the rest. It's brilliant."

Charles Vernam fired the League Two side into a 22nd-minute lead when he drilled a superb low shot inside United goalkeeper Andre Onana's near post.

The Mariners continued to take the game to their Premier League opponents and were rewarded with a second goal before the break as Onana failed to get anywhere near Vernam's cross and Tyrell Warren turned the ball home.

Mbeumo pulled one back with his first goal for United in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire headed an 89th-minute equaliser.

Vernam admitted nerves almost got the better of him during the shootout.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a nervy wait. When it just kept going on and on, you just never know. We scored and thought 'right we have a chance' and then they kept scoring.

"It's an amazing feeling, one that will live with us forever. The message all week has been about belief and knowing how good we are and the gaffer's instilled that.

"He [David Artell] told us not to just turn up, there's always a chance if we play the right way with the right intensity. Why can't it be us?

"So to pull that off is an amazing feeling and we're going to enjoy the moment."