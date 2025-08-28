Ale Moreno and Steve Nicol question where Florian Wirtz can be most effective for Liverpool. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool for next summer, while Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Chelsea closing in on £40m deal for Garnacho

- Sources: Spurs target Savinho to remain at Man City

- Sources: Man United not seeking Mainoo bids, future uncertain

- Sources: Tottenham eye Paquetá, Simons, Rabiot

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is attracting attention. hristina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are reported to be lining up a future move to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. Florian Plettenberg says that PSG are among multiple "top clubs" keeping tabs on the 23-year-old's situation, with the Ligue 1 side having identified him as a dream signing just a year after he joined Bayern from Crystal Palace for €60 million. The Liverpool Echo has also suggested that the France international could be a future replacement for Mohamed Salah but, despite speculation of a release clause in his contract, Plettenberg claims it doesn't exist and his deal ends in 2029.

- Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is one of the options on the shortlist of Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Independent. The Premier League club reportedly see the 27-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, while Lookman remains keen on leaving the Italian club this summer. Sources told ESPN that Manchester City winger Savinho is set to stay put at the Etihad Stadium, which could see Spurs step up their interest in other options.

- Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is closing on a loan move to Bayern Munich, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club have agreed to cover the 24-year-old's salary in full as negotiations reach the final stages, with some remaining details to be clarified before the deal is complete. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between Chelsea and AC Milan regarding a move for striker Christopher Nkunku, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Rossoneri are preparing an offer that is expected to be worth in excess of €35m to secure his signature.

- Discussions between Arsenal and Crystal Palace are taking place over a deal for winger Reiss Nelson, according to The Sun. Palace are said to be the "most likely destination" for the 25-year-old, who is keen to play more regular first-team football, and a £15m agreement could soon be reached. Nelson spent time on loan at Fulham last season, where he scored once in 11 Premier League appearances.

- Atletico Madrid are keen on acquiring Juventus winger Nico González, says Marca. The 23-year-old is a priority for the LaLiga club, but any potential move for him hinges on whether they are able to offload midfielder Conor Gallagher, 25, with hope that teams in the Premier League are interested in signing him before the transfer window closes on Monday. Personal terms aren't expected to be an issue in Atleti's pursuit of Gonzalez, who has shown a willingness to make the switch to Wanda Metropolitano.

CONFIRMED DEALS

To follow...

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe explores a future move for Bayern star Michael Olise.

Olise has ascended quickly from the English second tier with Reading to world-class status with Bayern Munich, via a quick stop-off at Crystal Palace. At age 23, he's regularly making the difference -- his 27 goal contributions in the Bundesliga last season was beaten only by Harry Kane's 35 -- and the feeling is the France international midfielder is only going to get better, potentially growing into the void that Jamal Musiala's long-term injury has left in Bavaria this season. It's little wonder the other top clubs in Europe are casting admiring glances at him and working out the possibility of a future deal. Olise's skillset -- a left-footed right winger, with ability to score and create, plus an incredible amount of self belief to boot -- is rare. PSG pride themselves on deploying some of the finest French footballing talent on a weekly basis; Liverpool have an elite right-winger in Mohamed Salah, but given he is 33 years of age, will need to consider future-proofing that position. Olise makes sense as a target for both in the future. But let's be clear: this is the sort of deal that, if Bayern ever actually sanction it, will cost close to (or perhaps exceed) Florian Wirtz's £100m deal move to Anfield in June.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:42 Can Ruben Amorim survive Man United's cup exit? Mark Ogden reacts to Manchester United's dramatic Carabao Cup exit and questions Ruben Amorim's future at the club.

- Liverpool are prepared to make an offer worth in excess of £30m to land defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is taking time to consider his future after receiving an offer from Galatasaray. The 30-year-old Switzerland international is yet to accept their terms amid interest from clubs across Europe, with AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen among the teams looking at him. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Betis are confident of landing Manchester United winger Antony on loan. (Daily Mail)

- An offer worth €60m would be accepted by Paris Saint-Germain to sign striker Randal Kolo Muani as talks continue with Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. (Sport Bild)

- Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva after agreeing a £26.5m deal. (Athletic)

- Talks are ongoing between Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund regarding a deal for striker Maximilian Beier, with the Premier League club set to make an opening proposal worth £30m. (Patrick Berger)

- A deal has been agreed by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad for attacking midfielder Carlos Soler. (L'Equipe)

- Nottingham Forest are closing in on securing a move to sign Leicester City left back Victor Kristiansen. (Ben Jacobs)

- An offer worth €15m has been made by Wolfsburg for Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Patrick Berger)

- Liverpool have informed Roma that they would be open to a straight loan deal involving left back Kostas Tsimikas, but the Giallorossi would prefer a permanent clause included. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A move for Brighton defender Igor is being considered by Como. The Serie A club are also looking at Fenerbahce's Diego Carlos. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Sunderland are keen on West Ham and Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd. (Footmercato)