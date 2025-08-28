CAFA Nations Cup: Amid off-field challenges aplenty, Indian football's Khalid Jamil era begins on field

Open Extended Reactions

India vs Tajikistan on August 29, 2025 marks the beginning of the Khalid Jamil era in earnest as the senior men's national football team begin their 2025 CAFA Nations Cup campaign. India are placed in Group B and take on Tajikistan, Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan.

What can we expect from Khalid Jamil's India

It's no secret that the preparation has been less than ideal for Khalid Jamil. For starters, there is the fiasco with the AIFF and its new constitution (with FIFA threatening a ban and imposing a deadline for ratification), the fact that many national team players are without salaries as the impasse over the Indian Super League continues, and that Mohun Bagan SG, the self-styled 'national club of India', have refused to release their players (Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vishal Kaith, Deepak Tangri, Apuia, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose), citing a forthcoming AFC Champions League 2 fixture next month.

While Jamil is hamstrung from a player selection standpoint, he's offering no excuses, saying, "For me, there is no excuse. Everyone is working hard. We will play as a team, adapt with whoever is available, and give opportunities for new players to prove themselves and become stars."

Even if Jamil will have had two weeks of training sessions with his group before taking on Tajikistan on Friday, many of his players aren't match-fit by international standards - even those that did join midway through the Durand Cup. Given the calibre of the opposition at the CAFA Nations Cup, it's hard to expect much more than a group stage exit.

India's ranking will most likely take a hit (plunging from an already low 133), but these are valuable games for Jamil to gather data for his real task - 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification. We can expect some hard running and effort from the Indian side, but barring the game against Afghanistan, India is unlikely to trouble their higher-ranked opponents.

What will India's starting XI look like?

Without Kaith in the squad, it seems a dead cert that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will start in goal, although Amrinder Singh might also see gametime, with young Hrithik Tiwari unlikely to make his India debut.

Without Vishal Kaith in the squad, it seems a dead cert that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will start in goal at CAFA Nations Cup AIFF Media

Sandesh Jhingan seems nailed on to start in Jamil's defence, with Anwar Ali and Sana Singh vying to partner him. Rahul Bheke ought to start over Valpuia at right-back while Naorem Roshan Singh ought to get the nod over Muhammed Uvais at left-back, although Jamil might trust the latter's defensive instincts more.

Given the quality of the opponents, the Indian coach might opt for a five-man midfield. The two-man defensive midfield pivot ought to find space for Suresh Singh, but Jamil might opt for a surprise in Nikhil Prabhu partnering him, especially given Jeakson Singh's poor form. Danish Farooq might not be too robust enough against the likes of Iran and co. India's central creative duties might fall to one of Naorem Mahesh Singh or Lallianzuala Chhangte, given the lack of options there and the wing-heavy nature of the squad.

Jithin MS was a late callup to the squad but might finally get his shot in India colours, although Boris Singh and Udanta Singh also remain options down the right wing. Ashique Kuruniyan's endeavour might earn him the nod over Vikram Partap Singh down the left. Without Sunil Chhetri to call upon (although Jamil did leave the door open for his return), Irfan Yadwad looks all set to lead the line, although Jamil may opt for Manvir Singh (not to be confused with his Bagan namesake) given the coach had signed the forward for Jamshedpur this season.

�� Head Coach Khalid Jamil announces his squad for the #CAFANationsCup 2025! ������#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wv7boyUAFE - Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 25, 2025

What is the CAFA Nations Cup?

The Central Asia Footballing Association (CAFA) features a rising group of nations from central Asia, alongside a couple of invitees (India and Oman this time). The inaugural edition in 2023 was won by Iran, defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 in the final on the back of a Sardar Azmoun goal. The 2025 edition features co-hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Oman in Group A, with co-hosts Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Indian in Group B.

Who are India's opponents in Group B?

Tajikistan

FIFA Rank: 106 | Coach: Gela Shekiladze

The hosts Tajikistan ought to prove tough opponents for India, especially since there's only been one win in five - back in 2008. Tajikistan have improved leaps and bounds since then, and under Peter Segrt created history with a quarterfinal run at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on debut. While the Croatian coach has left for greener pastures, his assistant Gela Shekiladze has continued Tajikistan's good form, including a win over Timor Leste and a creditable 2-2 draw against Philippines in their recent 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign. Jamil will have his work cut out against a squad that features in Uzbek and Bulgarian club football, and even a draw against Tajikistan would represent a stellar result.

Iran

FIFA Rank: 20 | Coach: Amir Ghalenoei

Defending champions Iran are a cut above the rest of the teams in the competition, with the next-best team ranked 55 (Uzbekistan). On paper, this tournament ought to be a cakewalk for them, but with coach Amir Ghalenoei naming an aging squad, things could get tricky. Stalwarts like Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are without clubs but nonetheless have too much pedigree for the likes of India. Jamil's team would do well to keep the score down in a loss, a draw would be a miracle.

Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan have become familiar opponents lately AIFF Media

FIFA Rank: 161 | Coach: Vincenzo Annese

Over the course of the last two years, it's felt like Afghanistan has been plunging multiple needles into a lifeless Indian voodoo doll. Under Igor Stimac, India only managed a draw and a win against Ashley Westwood's Afghanistan, resulting in the Croatian's departure. Westwood moved on to Hong Kong, and earned another victory over India, thus also setting in motion Manolo Marquez's departure. There is another familiar face in the hot-seat for Afghanistan in newly appointed coach Vincenzo Annese, who won the I-League with Gokulam Kerala and had a spell in charge of NorthEast United as well. Annese will be aiming to overturn a poor run of results over the last year, including losses against Tajikistan, Nepal and Thailand. Afghanistan's new-look squad still boasts of a defence that blunted India's attack, and Jamil will have his work cut out, despite this being India's most 'winnable' game.