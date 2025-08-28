Man United vs Burnley: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison discuss Man United's loss on penalties to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. (1:49)

Manchester United play their second home game of the Premier League season, as they welcome Burnley to Old Trafford in a Saturday afternoon kickoff.

Sources have told ESPN that Ruben Amorim will be in the dugout for the match despite Wednesday's embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town.

United are still searching for their first win of the season.They were in trouble of going out in regulation time, going down 2-0 and escaping going a third down via a controversial offside call. There will be a feeling at United that it can get any worse.

Amorim was fuming after the loss, and blamed his players for poor attitude on the pitch, and now faces even more questions about his future at United, with his Premier League record reading a grim seven wins from 29 games (28 points in total).

Next up is newly promoted Burnley, who picked themselves up from an opening-day defeat to Tottenham and beat fellow newboys Sunderland at Turf Moor last weekend.

Will United get their season back on track at Old Trafford this weekend?

Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3.00 p.m. BST (10.00 a.m. E.T.; 7:30 p.m. IST and 12.00 a.m. AEST, Sunday.)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Referee: Sam Barrott

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Injury news:

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, est. return late Oct

Noussair Mazraoui, D: knock, doubt

Burnley

Axel Tuanzebe, D: muscle injury, doubt

Bashir Humphreys, D: thigh, doubt

Connor Roberts, D: knee, est. return mid Sep

Jordan Beyer, D: knee, unknown return date

Zeki Amdouni, F: ACL, est. return mid Jan

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK: Altay Bayindir

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Burnley

GK: Martin Dubravka

RB: Kyle Walker | CB: Hjalmar Ekdal | CB: Maxime Esteve | LB: Quilindschy Hartman

DM: Lesley Ugochukwu | DM: Josh Cullen

RW: Jacob Bruun Larsen | AM: Hannibal Mejbri | LW: Jaidon Anthony

CF: Lyle Foster

Stats:

Manchester United have only managed 28 points from their 29 Premier League under Ruben Amorim.

United's loss to Grimsby on Wednesday was the first time they've lost to fourth-division opposition in the Carabao Cup.

United have lost just one of their last 25 home games against Burnley in all competitions.

United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League games against promoted sides.

