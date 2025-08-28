Is Grimsby's defeat of Man United the biggest upset in League Cup history?

Craig Burley slams Manchester United's "embarrassing" penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. (2:19)

Manchester United's shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town is a game that will not be forgotten any time soon.

The result was a new low for a United side that found themselves 2-0 down at half-time courtesy of goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren and were lucky not to be 3-0 down with a Cameron Gardner strike disallowed in the second-half.

New signing Bryan Mbeumo pulled one back for United before an 89th-minute equaliser from Harry Maguire spared United the ignominy of losing in 90 minutes.

The shootout went on past the first round of takers from both sides. Mbeumo scored his first but missed on the second time round in sudden death to cue a Grimsby pitch invasion and confirmation of a famous win in the north east. For United, it was their first ever cup elimination from a side in England's fourth-tier.

Amorim apologised to the United fans after the game and said that his players "spoke really loud today." The inquest into his players and his own management will now hit unprecedented levels.

However, this United team aren't the only Premier League side to suffer Cup humiliation. ESPN takes a look at all the famous "giant killings" in England's League Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra were all on the pitch as holders Man United fell to a fourth-round League Cup exit to Championship strugglers Southend.

A 30-yard free-kick from Freddie Eastwood -- who played 11 times for Wales -- secured the win for Southend against Sir Alex Ferguson's United side that contained 10 internationals.

United went on to win the Premier League that season.

2010 -- Liverpool 2-2 Northampton Town (2-4 on penalties)

One of Liverpool's worst ever home defeats came under Roy Hodgson in 2010. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

League Two Northampton Town completed a scarcely believable upset at Anfield in the third round of the League Cup in 2010.

Milan Jovanovic put Liverpool infront inside ten minutes before Billy McKay and Michael Jacobs put Northampton a goal to the good at 2-1.

David N'Gog scored an equaliser late in extra-time for Liverpool to take the game to penalties where Abdul Osman put away the decisive spot-kick to hand Liverpool -- under Roy Hodgson at the time -- one of their worst ever home defeats.

2012 -- Bradford City 1-1 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties)

Another League Two side -- Bradford City -- dumped out top Premier league opposition in the League Cup quarterfinal in 2012 after beating Arsenal on penalties.

Garry Thomspon put Bradford ahead before Thomas Vermaelen scored in the 88th minute to take a full-strength Arsenal side to extra-time and an eventual penalty shootout against fourth-tier Bradford.

Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored their penalties but misses from Santi Cazorla and Vermaelen sent Bradford through.

Current Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson, then of Bradford, went on to lead the side to the final of the competition that year, falling to a 5-0 defeat against Swansea City at Wembley.

Manchester United were outplayed by third-tier opposition in the League Cup in 2014. AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

Perhaps the most shocking defeat of this list came in 2014 when Louis Van Gaal's Man United were thrashed 4-0 by League One MK Dons in the second-round of the League Cup -- the last time they exited at that stage before their defeat to Grimsby.

Will Grigg and Arsenal loanee Benik Afobe both scored braces at Stadium MK on the way to an untroubled victory for MK Dons against a United team featuring the likes of David De Gea, Jonny Evans and Javier Hernández.

2019 -- Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (4-3 on penalties)

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham exited the 2019 Carabao Cup at the third-round courtesy of League Two Colchester -- the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min couldn't break down a resolute Colchester as the game went to penalties.

Tom Lapslie scored the winning spot-kick in the shootout after Eriksen and Moura missed for Spurs sending Colchester into the League Cup last 16 for the first time in 44 years.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson called his side's 4-0 victory over West Ham in the third round of the League Cup in 2019, one of the biggest results in the club's history.

Goals from Elliot Moore, Matt Taylor, Tarique Fosu-Henry and Shandon Baptiste gave Oxford the win at the Kassam Stadium over Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham team that started with 10 full internationals.

The match was the second major cup upset Jack Wilshere, who started in midfield, was involved in. He had also started for Arsenal in their defeat to Bradford in the same competition seven years earlier.