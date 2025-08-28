Liverpool's Champions League draw: Real, Atlético Madrid and Inter

Ale Moreno and Steve Nicol question where Florian Wirtz can be most effective for Liverpool. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will face fellow European giants Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League champions will host Real and Atlético at home, while they will visit the San Siro to take on Inter.

Anfield will also play host to matches against PSV Eindhoven and Qarabag with away trips to Frankfurt, Marseille, and Galatasaray coming up for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool finished top of the league phase last season, although that was the highlight of their European campaign as they were soon sent packing in the round of 16 by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

- Biggest ties: Madrid face Liverpool, City in daunting UCL draw

- Champions League draw: ESPN's live blog, analysis

- A reminder of how the new Champions League format works

The Dutch manager will be hoping he can take Liverpool further in his second season in charge, although he will have to go some way to level the achievements of his predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, who lifted the trophy in 2019 as well as reaching two other finals.

Liverpool's Champions League draw in full:

Real Madrid (H)

Internazionale (A)

Atlético Madrid (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

PSV Eindhoven (H)

Marseille (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)