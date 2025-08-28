Lionel Messi completes his brace with a goal in the 88th minute to send Inter Miami past Orlando City. (1:15)

Lionel Messi admitted to "playing with fear" as he returned from injury to score twice in Inter Miami's 3-1 Leagues Cup semifinal win over Florida rivals Orlando City.

Messi converted a 77th-minute penalty at Chase Stadium and then added another goal in the 88th minute -- after combining with Jordi Alba -- as Miami came back from a goal down to clinch a place in the final.

"I wanted to be here," Messi said after the game. "When I came back against [LA] Galaxy [on August 17] I felt some discomfort, I didn't feel comfortable, but I wanted to play the game.

"It was really important to be here because it's a difficult opponent, they'd beaten us in the two games we played against them this year. In the first half I was playing with a bit of fear, but after that I felt a bit [more] free."

Orlando had beaten Miami 4-1 when the teams last met on Aug. 11, with Messi absent.

The Argentina star has been struggling with a muscular injury in his right leg this month, and made a brief return against the Galaxy, before coming back into the team on Wednesday.

Miami will now play Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday, after they defeated LA Galaxy 2-0 in the other semifinal.

It will be Miami's second appearance in the final in two years, after they won the tournament in 2023, while in 2024 they were eliminated in the round of 16.