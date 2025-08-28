Steve McManaman and Nedum Onuoha debate PSG's Champions League hopes after their Super Cup victory vs. Tottenham. (1:01)

The final of the men's Champions League is moving forward three hours to a 6 p.m. kickoff in central Europe, (12 p.m. ET).

UEFA said the new time is better for families and children to attend and watch on television, use public transport after the game, and for fans to party post-match in host cities. The earlier start will be used at the next final on May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The 9 p.m. local kickoff time in recent years meant a game going to extra time and a penalty shootout finished barely before midnight.

"The new kickoff time also aligns with a more accessible broadcasting window, helping the final reach an even broader television and digital audience worldwide, with a particular focus on engaging younger viewers," UEFA said in a statement.

The decision was reached after talks with the Football Supporters Europe group that is UEFA's official liaison on fan issues.

"An earlier kickoff makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics," FSE executive director Ronan Evain said.