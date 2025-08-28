Tottenham's Champions League draw: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, more

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur will face holders Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in this season's UEFA Champions League league phase.

The north London club will host Dortmund as well as Villarreal, Slavia Praha and Copenhagen.

Spurs' away matches include PSG, Eintracht Frankfurt, AS Monaco and a repeat of last season's Europa League semifinal with a trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt.

Spurs earned their place in this season's Champions League by lifting last season's Europa League. They will look slightly different, though, with manager Ange Postecoglou replaced by Thomas Frank despite delivering on his promise to win silverware in his second season.

Frank has enjoyed a superb start to his reign domestically, with convincing wins over Burnley and Manchester City leaving them near the top of the Premier League after two games.

The Danish coach has already had his first taste of continental action, too, with his first game in charge coming in the UEFA Super Cup against PSG, although they were beaten on penalties despite holding a two-goal lead with five minutes remaining in the match.

Tottenham's full Champions League draw in full:

Borussia Dortmund (H)

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Villarreal (H)

Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Slavia Prahue (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Copenhagen (H)

AS Monaco (A)